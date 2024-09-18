Game day at The Rock: A new Mountaineer’s guide

Kidd Brewer Stadium, famously known as The Rock, stands proudly as the electrifying home to App State football. When the Mountaineers charge onto the field, a tidal wave of enthusiasm sweeps through the roaring crowd, signaling the start of another exhilarating game day.

As anticipation builds, fans are left to ponder their game day strategy: where to sit, what to wear, and how to maximize the pre-kickoff experience. Before jumping head first into gameday there are some things novice Mountaineers should know.

In 2017, The Rock implemented a clear bag policy and has upheld it since. Approved bags include clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Unapproved bags include diaper bags, backpacks, fanny packs, oversized tote bags & mesh bags and purses exceeding 4.5 by 6.5 inches. This is to ensure the safety of patrons and to expedite the entry of fans into the stadium, according to App State Athletics.

Finding the perfect game-day outfit is no small task. Some students opt for a traditional App State t-shirt and shorts while others dress to the nines in dresses and cowboy boots to show off their school spirit. App State enthusiasts can find the perfect game day ensemble at the on-campus bookstore, Alumni Hall and various other shops, most of which also carry clear bags.

Alumni and students alike can be found wearing cowboy hats, boots, face paint and the infamous game day bibs. The bibs can be found in a black and gold checkered pattern, all black with a white App State logo or the original style of black and gold vertical stripes. Both the checkered patterned bibs and the logo bibs are brand new this year, and can be found in the campus bookstore or at off-campus merchandise stores such as Mountaineer Mania and Appalachian Tees.

“The original game day bibs are a need,” said junior computer science major Elle Sawyer. “They’re just iconic and they work perfectly for every game day.”

Many students link arms and hike through the crowd to “the hill.” While there is a student section in the stands, which are usually occupied by Student Yosef Club members, some students prefer the camaraderie and shenanigans that come along with standing on “the hill.” After weaving through a crowd of black and gold, a Mountaineer can find students sliding in mud during half-time, many laughs and booming cheers.

“Oh you got to go on the hill,” said sophomore psychology major Anthony Grothe. “That’s where all the fun is. You’re right in front of the field and people even slide down the mudslide. The energy is just crazy.”

While anticipation for kickoff builds up, students and alumni can be found under tents tailgating before marching to the stadium. Fans can be found grilling food like burgers and hot dogs and playing games with family and friends. Fraternities host tailgates on Sanford Mall before the game, with each organization projecting their Greek letters for tailgaters to spot them.

“Playing cornhole and eating good food is my favorite part of the tailgates. I feel like the tailgate sets the tone for how the game day is going to go,” said freshman biology major Bennett Rusmisell. “This is my first App State game day and I’m really excited.”

At the game fans can purchase soft pretzels, candy, Hungry Howies pizza, beer and hot dogs – more commonly known among the students as a “game day glizzy.”

Like many schools, App State’s fans have their own traditions and chants. Before the game starts Yosef will run across the field with an App State flag followed by the cheerleaders waving pom poms and smiling. When the Mountaineers get a first down the announcer says “That’s a mountaineer…” and the crowd responds with “First down.” When the Black and Gold get a third down a gong is rung and the fans hold up a three and wave their hands in the air.

There are many more traditions but to fully absorb the atmosphere you’ll have to slap on some black and gold and head over to Kidd Brewer. App State game days are a pivotal part of many student’s college experience. All students become one on game day, all rallying behind one common goal: a Mountaineer win.