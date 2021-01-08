Gov.+Roy+Cooper+calls+on+president+to+resign+after+Capitol+Hill+violence

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is calling on President Donald Trump to leave office or be removed by legal measures after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Cooper wrote in a tweet Thursday that the president “should resign or be removed from office,” saying he has betrayed the country and is not capable of leading it.

This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 7, 2021

North Carolina Senator Mujtaba Mohammed of District 38 and Representative for NC House District 105 Wesley Harris responded to Cooper’s tweet in agreement, saying they are “standing” with the governor.

Some people are thanking Cooper for his statement while others are replying that the governor should resign first.

You’ve betrayed NC, maybe you should do that same. — Raymond Gerber (@NC_RayGerber) January 7, 2021

Congratulations @NC_Governor for being elected to your office fraudulently…. you have done enough damage to the state of NC with your policies. You single handedly destroyed small businesses — Adam Laster (@Rev_Adam_Laster) January 7, 2021

One user who disagreed with Cooper’s COVID-19 precautions said he now agrees with the governor.

“Yesterday was the final straw,” the user wrote in a tweet responding to Cooper’s call on Trump.

Cooper’s criticisms of the president come after numerous resignations from the Trump administration and calls for Trump to be removed from office from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Senator Chuck Schumer and other political officials.

JUST IN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also says the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Trump from office — and if it isn’t, “Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.” — NPR (@NPR) January 7, 2021

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts also released a statement regarding Capitol Hill Thursday.