International Women’s Day march on King Street brings together students, community

Sixteen protesters marched from the Watauga County Courthouse to Earth Fare on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event was organized to amplify the voices of women in the Boone community and to advocate for women’s rights worldwide.

Hannah McKinney, a local crotchet vendor, searched for protests and events to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

The holiday was adopted by the United Nations in 1977, and has its history in the U.S. labor movement in the early 20th century. The first events celebrating a “women’s day” recognized the contributions of women in the push for labor rights and promoted suffrage for women.

After not finding any events celebrating Women’s Day nearby, McKinney decided to organize her own on King Street, something she had never done before. As March 8 came and went, McKinney spread fliers around Boone and online.

“I wanted to leave people empowered knowing that they took part of something bigger than themselves,” McKinney said.

Jacob Nuhfer, a senior history education major, assisted McKinney, his girlfriend, with the planning process and marched alongside her.

“I’m marching to empower women and to support her,” Nuhfer said. “It’s nice to see so many people here.”

The pair were initially concerned for the turnout considering the early hours and date. McKinney and Nuhfer were pleasantly surprised by the group’s size, diversity and excitement. There was a mix of Boone locals and students of all ages.

Maggie Moore, a senior elementary education major, said she joined the march to start to set an example for her future students of bravery and civic engagement.