The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

International Women’s Day march on King Street brings together students, community

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
March 25, 2025
Gabe Plitt and Kat Woodruff-Carter
From left, Women’s Day March organizer Hannah McKinney and her boyfriend Jacob Nuhfer lead a group of advocates across King Street on March 22. (Ashton Woodruff)

Sixteen protesters marched from the Watauga County Courthouse to Earth Fare on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event was organized to amplify the voices of women in the Boone community and to advocate for women’s rights worldwide.

Hannah McKinney, a local crotchet vendor, searched for protests and events to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

The holiday was adopted by the United Nations in 1977, and has its history in the U.S. labor movement in the early 20th century. The first events celebrating a “women’s day” recognized the contributions of women in the push for labor rights and promoted suffrage for women.

Senior elementary education major Maggie Moore picks out a handmade friendship bracelet from organizer Hannah McKinney’s bag on March 22. (Ashton Woodruff)

After not finding any events celebrating Women’s Day nearby, McKinney decided to organize her own on King Street, something she had never done before. As March 8 came and went, McKinney spread fliers around Boone and online.

“I wanted to leave people empowered knowing that they took part of something bigger than themselves,” McKinney said.

A young boy, whose mother is a local elementary teacher at Hardin Park and whose father is a professor at App State, holds a “Love thy neighbor” sign at the International Women’s Day March on King Street on March 22. (Ashton Woodruff)

Jacob Nuhfer, a senior history education major, assisted McKinney, his girlfriend, with the planning process and marched alongside her.

“I’m marching to empower women and to support her,” Nuhfer said. “It’s nice to see so many people here.”

The pair were initially concerned for the turnout considering the early hours and date. McKinney and Nuhfer were pleasantly surprised by the group’s size, diversity and excitement. There was a mix of Boone locals and students of all ages.

Maggie Moore, a senior elementary education major, said she joined the march to start to set an example for her future students of bravery and civic engagement.

“I want to be the kind of adult that students need in their lives,” Moore said. “More people need to stand up and not be afraid to speak up for what is right.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Colin Wishneski
Colin Wishneski, Reporter
Colin Wishneski (he/him) is a freshman history major. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Gabe Plitt
Gabe Plitt, Multimedia Editor
Gabriel Plitt (he/him) is a Senior Journalism major with a minor in Documentary Studies at Appalachian State University. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6871
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal