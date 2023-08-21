The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

3
The central hallway of Rosses Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

4
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

5
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against James Madison Sept. 24, 2022.

Suggested follows for Mountaineer sports fans

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

August 20, 2023

Spotlighting unique majors at App State

Spotlighting unique majors at App State

August 16, 2023

Navigating the roommate process

Navigating the roommate process

August 16, 2023

Bite into updated dining halls

Bite into updated dining halls

August 16, 2023

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

August 16, 2023

A new mountain to climb: App State Football’s season preview

A new mountain to climb: App State Football’s season preview

August 16, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

Juan Pablo Neri
August 20, 2023
Letter+to+the+Editor%3A+The+SGA+is+back

Dear Mountaineers,

My name is JP Neri. I’m a junior history major, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco. I am also the president of App State’s Student Government Association, and I appreciate all of you who didn’t click out of the article as soon as you read those words. 

I know that in years past, the SGA has been pretty silent. Aside from a few statements or Instagram posts, for most of you, student government has made no noticeable difference in your lives, and that is not lost on us. We have been marred by years of conflict, micro-politicking and toxicity that have stained our credibility and crippled our ability to effectively advocate for our needs as students and people at App State. Our own, internal rules had trapped us in a system that was broken and greedy. A system that, despite its promises, actively discouraged and often prevented us from engaging with students, faculty, staff and administration in ways that were meaningful.

These barriers, created by our own members, drove away most of the students who had joined with the intention of creating a tangible impact on our campus. The ones who remained were bullied and forced into upholding the harmful status quo; beaten down by a never changing pattern of rules and minutiae. 

Over the past few months, our group has gone through a time of reckoning. The Division of Student Affairs, along with student leaders, realized that we were at a breaking point, and with the help of Vice Chancellor J.J. Brown, we effectively shut down our operations so that we could focus on mending the SGA.

We have overhauled our constitution, removing barriers and hindrances that had made it nearly impossible to focus on anything other than ourselves. 

We have revisited our mission, establishing a set of core values that will guide us as we continue to rebuild and improve our organization. 

We have restructured our leadership, streamlining how we engage with students, faculty, staff and administration in a way that will enable us to have a pronounced role in important decisions that impact our student body.

All this is to say that the SGA is back. 

I know that an SGA meeting is probably not most people’s idea of a good time, but we cannot continue to build and grow without your help and your voice. Gaining credibility is a long and difficult process, but it is worth it. If we have more students and perspectives, our mandate and our influence will continue to grow, and so will our chances of changing the student experience for the better.

That is why I am writing this letter: The SGA has changed, and I hope this first year will serve as a testament to the power of student advocacy. All I ask is that you help us prove it.

 

Signed,

 

Juan Pablo Neri

Student Body President, Appalachian State University
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: SGA is still here
Letter to the Editor: SGA is still here
Letter to the Editor: Campus wide lecture on war in Ukraine
Letter to the Editor: Campus wide lecture on war in Ukraine
Letter to the Editor: Protect student democracy
Letter to the Editor: Protect student democracy
Letter to the Editor: Local perspective on book banning
Letter to the Editor: Local perspective on book banning
Letter to the Editor: ClimACT in support of student leadership
Letter to the Editor: ClimACT in support of student leadership
Letter to the Editor: It is all women
Letter to the Editor: It is all women
More in Opinion
Letter from the Editor: Its that time of year again
Letter from the Editor: It's that time of year again
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
Leah’s Lens: The double-edged sword of freshman roommates
OPINION: Freshman Etiquette 101
OPINION: Freshman Etiquette 101
OPINION: A guide to dorm living
OPINION: A guide to dorm living
Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous
Hijabi Hot Takes: Parking passes are getting ridiculous
Farewell column: Short and bittersweet
Farewell column: Short and bittersweet
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *