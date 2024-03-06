Mountaineers rack up Sun Belt awards

Following their first Sun Belt regular season title, App State received five award honors Monday afternoon.

Head coach Dustin Kerns earned Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors, marking the first Mountaineer to receive the award since Houston Fancher in 2003.

“I have always felt like this award should be renamed to the ‘Coaching Staff of the Year,’” Kerns said. “I share this recognition with Frank Young, Bob Szorc, Tanner Smith, Bradley Fey, Raheem Martin and our players. All the credit goes to our entire group of players and coaches and their relentless hard work to give their all for App State.”

The Black and Gold won a program-record 26 games and finished the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since 1966-67. App State finishes as the only Division I program undefeated in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.

Sophomore forward Justin Abson won Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 2.81 blocks per game, ranking fifth nationally.

“Justin earned this and I’m so happy for him,” Kerns said. “He’s one of the top guys in the entire country and certainly the Sun Belt in several defensive categories. He has put a lot of work in and it’s great seeing that work earn recognition.”

Abson anchored a Black and Gold defense that ranked near the top of every defensive category. He is the first Mountaineer to take home the honor since Nathan Healy in 2013.

Graduate forward Donovan Gregory and junior forward Tre’Von Spillers both took a spot on the All-Sun Belt first team.

Gregory averaged 13 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assist and 1.1 steals in the 2023-24 campaign. The Charlotte native became App State’s all-time winningest player in January, and has played in 88 career victories.

“I’m so excited and proud of Donovan,” Kerns said. “He earned this recognition with his play and leadership.”

In his first season in the High Country, Spillers led the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game, along with nine rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Spillers totaled 10 double-doubles, the most by an App State player since Chad McClendon in 1994.

“Tre’Von was consistent the whole season and was among the league leaders in many categories,” Kerns said. “I’m really proud of the work he put in from the summer until now and it showed.”

Rounding out the list of honorees is junior guard Terence Harcum, who earned third team All-Sun Belt after averaging 11.8 points per game. Harcum shot 40% from three and scored a career-high 26 points against Georgia Southern Feb. 3.

“Terence has worked so hard and trusted the process,” Kerns said. “He has had a great season so far and I’m so happy he received this very deserved recognition and accolade. I’m so proud of him and all the hard work he has put in the gym.”

The Black and Gold return to action Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tournament. They will play the winner of the Georgia Southern-South Alabama matchup at 12:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.