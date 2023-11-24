Mountaineers sweep opponents in Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

As the rally attendees marched, they held handmade signs high above their heads and waved flags. The march started at the Jones House Cultural Center, ended at Sanford Mall and lasted around 15 minutes.

Boone community members organize rally, march for Palestine

The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

KaRon White went from being a three-star recruit at Sparkman High School in Harvest, Alabama to defensive lineman for Appalachian State. This season he has taken on the role as coach. Oct. 4, 2023.

Player to coach: The ongoing story of KaRon White

November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023

November 21, 2023

Clay Durban, Reporter
November 23, 2023
The+Mountaineer+bench+celebrates+after+a+play+against+Oakland+City+Nov.+7.+
Emily Simpson
The Mountaineer bench celebrates after a play against Oakland City Nov. 7.

After dropping two straight games to Northern Illinois and Oregon State, the Mountaineers traveled to Fort Myers, Florida to face off against UNC-Wilmington and Murray State in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

On Tuesday, App State blew out the Seahawks 86-56 in an offensive showcase.

The first half was tightly contested, with the Seahawks leading the Mountaineers 34-33 going into the locker room, after shooting 7/17 from downtown and 7/7 from the foul line.

However, in the second half the Black and Gold came roaring back, outscoring UNCW 53-22, with a 36-4 run that put the game out of reach.

The Mountaineers had five players score double-digits. Junior forward Tre’Von Spillers had 15, graduate student forward Donovan Gregory and junior guard Myles Tate ended at 14, junior forward Christopher Mantis and junior guard Terence Harcum finished with 13 and 10.

The defense also stepped up, allowing the Seahawks to go 9/27 from the field in the second half.

On Wednesday, the Black and Gold defeated the Murray State Racers 67-57 on a poor shooting day for both teams, taking their second straight win in Florida.

The first half was evenly matched, with App State taking a 33-28 lead into the locker room after both teams shot over 40% in the half.

The second half saw both teams continue their mediocre offensive pace, with the Mountaineers again outscoring the Racers 34-29.

Both teams shot under 30% from three-point range, and with neither team able to get it going from three, the Mountaineers eventually pulled away and won in the second half.

The Mountaineers’ leading scorer was Gregor, who scored double-digit points again with 16 on 6/7 from the field and 6/7 from the line. He wasn’t the only double-digit scorer, with Harcum scoring 13 and Spillers scoring 10.

The Black and Gold are now 3-2 on the year, and will return to North Carolina, where they won’t leave for the rest of the calendar year. 

App State returns to the Holmes Convocation Center Sunday to face a 3-3 Austin Peay team at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
