SGA holds first election, changes to structure

September 6, 2023

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

September 6, 2023

5 takeaways from the Mountaineers’ win over Gardner-Webb

September 6, 2023

Mountaineer soccer gets dominating win over FCGU on Senior Day

September 5, 2023

Mountaineers rebound with late goal against Wildcats

September 5, 2023

Playlist of the week: An escape from studying

September 5, 2023

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
September 6, 2023
Running+back+Nate+Noel+crosses+the+goal+line+against+UNC+Sept.+3%2C+2022.
Hiatt Ellis
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

After defeating Gardner-Webb in their home opener, App State travels to Chapel Hill for a matchup against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9.

“We have a lot of work cut out for us this week as we go to Chapel Hill and play a very good North Carolina football team,” head coach Shawn Clark said. “This, in my opinion, is the best team that Coach Brown has had since his tenure there.”

In 2019, the Black and Gold secured a 34-31 victory over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. To open the 2022 season, App State lost a thriller in the High Country 63-61. Saturday’s game will mark the last of the three game series between the two in-state schools.

“I’ll be glad when we never play them again,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. “They’re too good.”

In the Tar Heels opening win, they defeated South Carolina 31-17 in a neutral site game in Charlotte. UNC quarterback and preseason Heisman candidate Drake Maye threw for 263 passing yards and two touchdowns. In last season’s matchup, Maye torched the Mountaineer defense for 352 passing yards, 76 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. 

“Anytime that Drake Maye has the ball in his hands, they have a chance to score a touchdown,” Clark said.

The North Carolina offense might have another playmaker added into the lineup for Saturday’s matchup. UNC wide receiver Tez Walker was deemed ineligible after the NCAA declared him a two-time transfer and denied his waiver for immediate eligibility. Walker has a meeting set with the NCAA Thursday to overturn his eligibility status. If Walker’s appeal is successful, he would be eligible for the Mountaineers visit to Chapel Hill. Walker caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 for Kent State.

The Tar Heel defense held South Carolina to -2 rushing yards and totaled nine sacks on the night. They limited the Gamecocks to 4/13 on third down, and 0/3 on fourth down. The Mountaineers struggled on third down against Gardner-Webb, converting 4/13 third down opportunities. 

During Clark’s Monday press conference, he announced junior quarterback Joey Aguilar will start against UNC, after redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Burger injured his finger against Gardner-Webb. Aguilar threw for 174 passing yards and four touchdowns after being inserted into the lineup near the end of the second quarter. How Aguilar responds to the Tar Heel defense will be one of the keys for the Black and Gold if they want to repeat history.

On defense, the Mountaineers need to focus on tackling and increasing the intensity from their showing against Gardner-Webb. 

“We have to improve on that standpoint,” Clark said. “That was a point of emphasis yesterday at our practice was tackling.”

The offense needs to focus on limiting both turnovers and mistakes. Additionally, they need to improve upon blocking on rushing and passing plays. App State’s rushing attack will be critical if they are to pull off the upset.

“If we can’t run the football and they make us one-dimensional, it’s going to be a long day,” Clark said.

The game is set for 5:15 p.m. Sept. 9 and can be watched on ACC Network.
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Durham, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Hiatt Ellis, Associate Photo Editor
Hiatt Ellis (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, entrepreneurship minor, from Surf City, NC. This is his third year with The Appalachian.
