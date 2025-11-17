The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
NCAA Southeast Regional finishes season for App State cross country

Clara Preski, Sports Reporter
November 17, 2025
Rian Hughes

The App State men’s and women’s cross country teams ran in the NCAA Southeast Regional race Friday, accomplishing multiple personal best achievements for both teams. 

In the women’s event, sophomore Breanna Budzinski paced the team with a time of 21:52.3 in the 6K. Freshman Elizabeth McCart finished with a time of 22:02.6, and freshman Josie Jackson finished at 22:06.1; both placed in the top 135. The women’s team finished in 22nd. 

In the men’s race, redshirt freshman Noah Martinson continued his strong season by leading the Mountaineers in the 10K. He finished in the top 50 at 30.37.2. Freshman Aidan Morrow and senior Ethan Lipham finished seconds apart for places 93 and 95, with Morrow timing in at 31:47.3 and Lipham with 31:51.0. The rest of the team followed closely to finish in 16th place.

This regional meet officially ends the App State 2025 cross country season. 

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
