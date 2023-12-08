OPINION: App State is more than just football

After a substantial donation to the athletics program from Tommy Sofield, a former App State football player from the class of 1976, attention has once again been turned towards the funding and focus the university places on athletics. The donation is going towards a new indoor football practice facility, replacing the one built in 2007 already bearing Sofield’s name. But why is it that athletics, especially football, are always the most recognized and funded part of App State? Focusing more on other qualities of the school would more widely and positively affect students.

App State has many qualities besides the athletics program that deserve recognition. Yes, it is great that App State is a D1 school. Not to say football does not matter, but what about other aspects of the university? After all, it is not a secret that students are widely displeased with the monetary attention focused towards athletics.

It is past time that the university is recognized more so for what it is: a university, rather than a “football school.” App State offers a wide variety of majors, with popular programs including sustainable development, business, nursing, psychology and many others. The university also continues to be known for the Reich College of Education, which is what the university was established for in 1899. App State continues to produce a large number of teachers on a yearly basis. Our sustainable development program was one of the first to develop a full program in the ‘90s and continues to be one of the departments our school is known for. The nursing program is also incredibly competitive and offers a wide range of opportunities for students.

Speaking outside of majors, App State is the most biodiverse campus in the state, seen after our third consecutive year winning the NC Campus BioBlitz competition, followed by UNC-Wilmington and UNC-Greensboro. We ended up recording 1,043 different species on campus this year. No matter how you feel about App State, you have to admit that we have an incredibly gorgeous campus with views that you can hardly find anywhere else.

App State is so much more than the athletics programs, and so many students want this to be known. Despite the funding athletics receives, we are nothing without our education. After all, even our athletes are students first.