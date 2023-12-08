The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

2
Daniel Byrd voluntarily stepped into the role as the App State duck caretaker in January, 2016. Byrd is creating an App State duck handbook which he can pass down to future caretakers.

Father Duck: Meet App State’s duck caretaker

3
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

4
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

5
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: App State is more than just football

OPINION: App State is more than just football

December 8, 2023

10 cheap dates for cuffing season

10 cheap dates for cuffing season

December 8, 2023

SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct

SGA voices support for climate action, victims of sexual misconduct

December 7, 2023

OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect

OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect

December 7, 2023

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

December 7, 2023

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

Housing trust project helps make housing in community more affordable

December 6, 2023

OPINION: App State is more than just football

Madison Nance, Opinion Writer
December 8, 2023
OPINION%3A+App+State+is+more+than+just+football

After a substantial donation to the athletics program from Tommy Sofield, a former App State football player from the class of 1976, attention has once again been turned towards the funding and focus the university  places on athletics. The donation is going towards a new indoor football practice facility, replacing the one built in 2007 already bearing Sofield’s name. But why is it that athletics, especially football, are always the most recognized and funded part of App State? Focusing more on other qualities of the school would more widely and positively affect students. 

App State has many qualities besides the athletics program that deserve recognition. Yes, it is great that App State is a D1 school. Not to say football does not matter, but what about other aspects of the university? After all, it is not a secret that students are widely displeased with the monetary attention focused towards athletics. 

It is past time that the university is recognized more so for what it is: a university, rather than a “football school.” App State offers a wide variety of majors, with popular programs including sustainable development, business, nursing, psychology and many others. The university also continues to be known for the Reich College of Education, which is what the university was established for in 1899. App State continues to produce a large number of teachers on a yearly basis. Our sustainable development program was one of the first to develop a full program  in the ‘90s and continues to be one of the departments our school is known for. The nursing program is also incredibly competitive and offers a wide range of opportunities for students. 

Speaking outside of majors, App State is the most biodiverse campus in the state, seen after our third consecutive year winning the NC Campus BioBlitz competition, followed by UNC-Wilmington and UNC-Greensboro. We ended up recording 1,043 different species on campus this year. No matter how you feel about App State, you have to admit that we have an incredibly gorgeous campus with views that you can hardly find anywhere else. 

App State is so much more than the athletics programs, and so many students want this to be known. Despite the funding athletics receives, we are nothing without our education. After all, even our athletes are students first. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Opinion
OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect
OPINION: Procrastinating? You might want to be perfect
OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint
OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint
OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore
OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Art students deserve better
OPINION: Art students deserve better
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *