Playlist of the week: jazz appreciation

Blaring trumpets, a pulsing bass and swinging piano chords can only mean one thing — jazz. The genre has a rich history and dating back to roughly the 1890s, and even some aspects of jazz tracing to as early as 1819. Today, the heavy influence of the genre on modern music is clear.

Ease into this week and kick off Jazz Appreciation Month with some iconic classics of the genre from musicians like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and more.