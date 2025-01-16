The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the Week: New year, confident you

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
January 15, 2025
Rian Hughes

The start of the spring semester can be an overwhelming time to be a college student. Once New Year’s Day passes, a new semester begins in the blink of an eye. From memorizing new schedules to keeping up with your resolutions from the New Year, a lot is expected from students and it’s easy and completely normal to feel out of control and overwhelmed in these times. If one would be looking for some solitude from these overwhelming feelings or even a motivation boost for the first couple weeks of classes, look no further than this playlist.

 From upbeat dance tracks such as “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan and “Disease” by Lady Gaga, to confidence raising anthems such as “BEVERLY HILLS” by Doechii and “successful” by Ariana Grande. Also included are songs to help reminisce how far you’ve come in the last year such as “Last Goodbye” by Jeff Buckley and “Supercut” by Lorde. This playlist is a great one to turn on to transition into new beginnings, boost your confidence and take control of the new week ahead.

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
Nance Onsrud (any pronouns) is a senior english major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in communications.
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
