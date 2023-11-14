Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party

The autumnal blues are in full swing as we veer closer into the gloom and doom of wintertime. The weather is nipping at our skin, the sky is turning darker at early hours and climbing out of bed is getting nearly impossible as we know we’ll be met with the harsh reality of late fall in Appalachia.

So, in honor of the sad girl season, it’s about time we cheer up with some music that makes us want to dance, but with melancholy lyrics that strike a chord with all of the self-proclaimed sad girls. With a mix of genres from country to alternative to pop, this playlist is sure to serve as background music for the sad girls of App State. “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac and “Linger” by The Cranberries are just a few songs to get your feet moving through the sadness.