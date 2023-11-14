The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

2
The Palestinian flag stands tall on Sanford Mall in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Muslim Student Association held a rally in support of Palestine Oct. 25, 2023.

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

3
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

4
Players, coaches and scouts meet in between drills at App States 2023 Football Pro Day inside the Sofield Family Practice Center March 30, 2023.

App State alum contributes donation towards athletics fund

5
OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

Playlist of the week: Sad girl dance party

November 14, 2023

Appalachian art: Functional crafting

November 14, 2023

Jordan Favors finds his feet in Mountaineer football

November 14, 2023

Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland

November 14, 2023

The good, bad and ugly from App State vs. Georgia State

November 14, 2023

Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision

November 13, 2023

Anna Cox
November 14, 2023
Kaitlyn Close

The autumnal blues are in full swing as we veer closer into the gloom and doom of wintertime. The weather is nipping at our skin, the sky is turning darker at early hours and climbing out of bed is getting nearly impossible as we know we’ll be met with the harsh reality of late fall in Appalachia.

So, in honor of the sad girl season, it’s about time we cheer up with some music that makes us want to dance, but with melancholy lyrics that strike a chord with all of the self-proclaimed sad girls. With a mix of genres from country to alternative to pop, this playlist is sure to serve as background music for the sad girls of App State. “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac and “Linger” by The Cranberries are just a few songs to get your feet moving through the sadness.

Appalachian art: Functional crafting
Professors Matthew Wimbley and Ashleigh Bryant-Williams laugh while thinking of answers to give the audience. Appalachian State Writer Series, Nov. 9 2023.
Visiting writers series takes students from Appalachia to Woodland
One of the members of the apparel club using the sewing machine to sew together clothes Oct. 30, 2023.
Reviving wardrobes, empowering minds: The Appalachian Apparel Association’s green vision
