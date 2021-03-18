Students evacuated from Raven Rocks Hall after laundry fire
Students were evacuated from Raven Rocks Residence Hall for reports of smoke Thursday.
Andy Stephenson, chief of App State Police, said a resident assistant saw the smoke and notified App State’s dispatch center at 3:13 p.m.
Stephenson said first responders determined that a mattress cover caught on fire while in a dryer.
Alex Seamon, a resident of Raven Rocks, said she was in the laundry room right before the fire.
“I actually came down to get my clothes out of the dryer and noticed a smoke smell,” Seamon said. “I didn’t think much of it until the fire alarm went off.”
Seamon said students were evacuated for about an hour and a half.
There were no injuries or property damage, Stephenson said, excepting the mattress cover and dryer.
