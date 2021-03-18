Students evacuated from Raven Rocks Hall after laundry fire

Becca Bridges

Raven Rocks Residence Hall was evacuated after a dryer caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Abi Pepin, Senior Reporter
March 18, 2021

Students were evacuated from Raven Rocks Residence Hall for reports of smoke Thursday.

Andy Stephenson, chief of App State Police, said a resident assistant saw the smoke and notified App State’s dispatch center at 3:13 p.m.

Stephenson said first responders determined that a mattress cover caught on fire while in a dryer.

Alex Seamon, a resident of Raven Rocks, said she was in the laundry room right before the fire.

“I actually came down to get my clothes out of the dryer and noticed a smoke smell,” Seamon said. “I didn’t think much of it until the fire alarm went off.”

Seamon said students were evacuated for about an hour and a half.

There were no injuries or property damage, Stephenson said, excepting the mattress cover and dryer.

