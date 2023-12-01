The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

3
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

4
App State’s Titan Arum, commonly known as the “corpse flower” in the early stages of blooming Nov. 15, 2023.

Rare tropical wonder blooms in App State Greenhouse

5
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

November 30, 2023

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

November 30, 2023

Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win

Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win

November 30, 2023

App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film

App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film

November 30, 2023

Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ hits its target

Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ hits its target

November 29, 2023

Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying

Playlist of the week: Dark academia studying

November 29, 2023

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
November 30, 2023
Junior+quarterback+Joey+Aguilar+slides+down+to+avoid+the+Eagle+defender+Nov.+25.+Aguilar+earned+Sun+Belt+Newcomer+of+the+Year+honors+for+the+2023+season.
Landon Williams
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar slides down to avoid the Eagle defender Nov. 25. Aguilar earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors for the 2023 season.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday morning 14 App State players earned postseason and All-Conference honors.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar earned Newcomer of the Year and a spot on the All-Sun Belt Second Team offense. Aguilar has thrown for 33 touchdowns and 3,271 passing yards this season.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Bucky Williams and senior offensive lineman Isaiah Helms earned All-Sun Belt First team offense honors.

Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk earned first team defense honors. Parker Jr. has 103 total tackles and two sacks while Funderburk has four interceptions.

Junior tight end Eli Wilson joins Aguilar on the second team offense. Wilson has 29 catches for 306 receiving yards and five touchdowns. 

Junior linebacker Nate Johnson and sophomore defensive back Ethan Johnson earned second team defense honors. Junior kicker Michael Hughes received second team special teams honors after going 16/19 on field goals.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy earned third team offense honors, becoming the third offensive lineman to earn Sun Belt honors. 

Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts, redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Santana Hopper and redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors earned Sun Belt honorable mentions. Robinson leads the Sun Belt with 10 touchdown receptions. Roberts is the Mountaineers second-leading rusher with 595 rushing yards and five touchdowns.  
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Wide receiver Christan Horn reaches out for the pass against Troy Sept. 17, 2022. Horn scored the game-winning touchdown off a hail mary throw from former quarterback Chase Brice.
App State set for Sun Belt Championship against Troy
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn races towards the end zone against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Horn had 46 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 55-27 win over the Eagles.
Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers dominate Eagles
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors makes the tackle on a Georgia Southern player Nov. 25. Favors tallied one interception during the game.
Mountaineers torch Eagles, win Sun Belt East
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.
PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.
Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend
A group of Mountaineers celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown against No. 18 James Madison Nov. 18.
Good, bad and ugly: Mountaineers upset undefeated Dukes
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Justin Abson goes for a reverse lay-up against ETSU’s Jadyn Parker on Nov. 29. Abson scored seven points, four rebounds and one assist during App State’s 72-61 win.
Mountaineers hold off ETSU for fourth straight win
Graduate student goalkeeper Addie Clark waves to the crowd against Drexel Sept. 1, 2023.
Field hockey goalkeeper ends historic career
Freshman guard Jordan Marsh stands on the baseline against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Men’s basketball wins third consecutive after dismantling Governors 78-58
The Mountaineer bench celebrates after a play against Oakland City Nov. 7.
Mountaineers sweep opponents in Fort Myers Tip-Off
Zionville Ramp Company is located towards the Tennessee border, roughly 30 minutes from App States campus.
Skateboarding in the High Country expands in Zionville
Former Mountaineer catcher Hayden Cross swings at a pitch against Georgia State March 28, 2023.
Mountaineer baseball releases 2024 schedule
About the Contributor
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *