Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday morning 14 App State players earned postseason and All-Conference honors.

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar earned Newcomer of the Year and a spot on the All-Sun Belt Second Team offense. Aguilar has thrown for 33 touchdowns and 3,271 passing yards this season.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Bucky Williams and senior offensive lineman Isaiah Helms earned All-Sun Belt First team offense honors.

Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk earned first team defense honors. Parker Jr. has 103 total tackles and two sacks while Funderburk has four interceptions.

Junior tight end Eli Wilson joins Aguilar on the second team offense. Wilson has 29 catches for 306 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Nate Johnson and sophomore defensive back Ethan Johnson earned second team defense honors. Junior kicker Michael Hughes received second team special teams honors after going 16/19 on field goals.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy earned third team offense honors, becoming the third offensive lineman to earn Sun Belt honors.

Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts, redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Santana Hopper and redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors earned Sun Belt honorable mentions. Robinson leads the Sun Belt with 10 touchdown receptions. Roberts is the Mountaineers second-leading rusher with 595 rushing yards and five touchdowns.