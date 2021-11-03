Virginia Roseman projected for Boone Town Council

Courtesy of Virginia Roseman

Megan Pettey, Reporter
November 3, 2021

Virginia Roseman was reelected to Boone Town Council Nov. 2 with 25.15% of votes. 

Roseman has lived in Boone since 2008. She worked for Horn in the West for eight years, according to High Country Press.

A Western Carolina graduate, Roseman served on the Boone Tourism Development Authority from 2011-2015 and the Boone board of adjustments from 2011-2016. She served on the Boone board of adjustments again from December 2020 until February 2021 when she was first appointed to a seat on Boone Town Council.

“This current council has invested great effort towards growing Boone responsibly while protecting our neighborhoods and our historic and natural assets. I want to see this positive momentum continue and the make-up of this new town council is crucial,” Roseman told The Appalachian.