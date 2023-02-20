App State named a top producer of Fulbright students, scholars

App State was recognized as one of the top producers of Fulbright U.S. students and scholars Feb. 10, according to an article in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

This is the third time the university has been recognized as a Fulbright Top Dual Producing Institution in the last four years.

The Fulbright U.S. Scholars Program is an academic exchange program that has the goal “to increase mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries,” according to the Fulbright website.

Seventeen other institutions were also recognized as top dual producers of Fulbright awards, including Harvard University, SUNY College at Geneseo and Bates College, according to the Fulbright website.

Four App State graduates and two faculty members received Fulbright grants this year.

Johnna Reisner, the assistant director of the office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships, said App State has seen success in producing Fulbright students and scholars because of the university’s support system.

“The faculty are just phenomenal support for students, they are so giving and generous of their time,” Reisner said. “I am always, like, very astounded by their altruistic outreach for students and support for students.”

The Fulbright U.S. Scholars Program is intended to give grants to “current faculty, administrators, and experienced professionals,” according to the website. The Fulbright student program offers grants to “graduating college seniors, graduate students, and young professionals from all backgrounds.”

Scott Collier is a professor in the department of public health and exercise sciences who serves as faculty director of Nationally Competitive Scholarships at App State.

Collier said NCS helps students identify nationally and internationally competitive scholarships that fit their interests and career goals. He said they also help with the writing and editing process of their application and connect students with past winners and applicants to better understand the process.

“We want to make sure we’re helping you out at the next level,” Collier said. “So, what’s going to fit you best, and then maybe we work on that.”

Reisner said there were several events held this week through the Fulbright week hosted by NCS with other campus partnerships. It included several information sessions for students and staff interested in the application process. The last events of Fulbright week were held Thursday.

Reisner said this is the time for students to reach out to NCS about the Fulbright student program because they are beginning preparations for next year’s applicants.

Students interested in applying should begin by visiting the NCS website and scheduling an appointment.

Staff and administrators that are interested in the Fulbright program can receive support from App State through the External Draft Improvement Team, according to the campus support resources website.