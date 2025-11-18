The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State volleyball closes its season with 1-1 match against Troy

Ella Smith
November 17, 2025
Noah Williford
App State volleyball players celebrate after a kill against Troy University in the Holmes Convocation Center on Nov. 14.

In its final match of the regular season, App State volleyball went 1-1 against Troy University. The Mountaineers lost 3-2 Friday and won 3-0 Saturday.

The first set was a dominant 25-15 Troy win. The Trojans started with a 12-7 lead and maintained stamina for the remainder of the set.

The Mountaineers responded with a close second set. They started strong with a 17-11 lead, but the Trojans stayed alive with a 5-0 run to close the gap of 23-21 in App State’s favor. Following a 24-all tie, the Mountaineers won 26-24 after a Trojan attack error.

Redshirt sophomore right side hitter Delanie Grevengoed listening to head volleyball coach Chad Sutton during the App State vs. Troy match in Homes Convocation Center on Nov. 14. (Isaac Edwards)

The Trojans answered with a 25-13 win in the third set.

Following 16 ties in the fourth set, App State came up with a 25-23 win. Senior outside hitter Keionna Mackey came down with 5 kills in the set and a block during game point to give way to a Mountaineer win.

Troy won the fifth set 15-11, which led to a 3-2 Mountaineer loss.

On Saturday, the Black and Gold went 3-0. The first set was a close game with 10 ties. Following 7 combined kills from senior outside hitter Ali Morris and senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff, a Troy service error gave App State a 25-23 win.

The second set was another Mountaineer win. After a 13-all tie, the Black and Gold held the lead for the remainder of the set, winning 25-17. The final set was a 25-20 App State win.

The Mountaineers ended their regular season 6-10 in conference play and 15-12 overall. In the Sunbelt Conference East Division, App State ranked sixth.

About the Contributors
Ella Smith
Ella Smith
Ella Smith is a freshman sociology major from Morrisville, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for the Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photo Editor
Noah Williford (he/him) is a sophomore Communications Studies major and Photography minor from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Isaac Edwards
Isaac Edwards, Photojournalist
Isaac Edwards (he/him) is a freshman electronic media/broadcasting major from Saco, Maine. Isaac is a part of both the photo desk and the multimedia desk. This is his first year with The Appalachian. 
