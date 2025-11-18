App State volleyball closes its season with 1-1 match against Troy

In its final match of the regular season, App State volleyball went 1-1 against Troy University. The Mountaineers lost 3-2 Friday and won 3-0 Saturday.

The first set was a dominant 25-15 Troy win. The Trojans started with a 12-7 lead and maintained stamina for the remainder of the set.

The Mountaineers responded with a close second set. They started strong with a 17-11 lead, but the Trojans stayed alive with a 5-0 run to close the gap of 23-21 in App State’s favor. Following a 24-all tie, the Mountaineers won 26-24 after a Trojan attack error.

The Trojans answered with a 25-13 win in the third set.

Following 16 ties in the fourth set, App State came up with a 25-23 win. Senior outside hitter Keionna Mackey came down with 5 kills in the set and a block during game point to give way to a Mountaineer win.

Troy won the fifth set 15-11, which led to a 3-2 Mountaineer loss.

On Saturday, the Black and Gold went 3-0. The first set was a close game with 10 ties. Following 7 combined kills from senior outside hitter Ali Morris and senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff, a Troy service error gave App State a 25-23 win.

The second set was another Mountaineer win. After a 13-all tie, the Black and Gold held the lead for the remainder of the set, winning 25-17. The final set was a 25-20 App State win.