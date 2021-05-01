Best of Boone 2021: Best for Alumni

Best Thing to Do in Boone as an Alum: Football Games

By Ella Adams

App State is known for football and according to alumni, game days in Boone are as good as it gets. Even during the pandemic, some alumni showed up in their gold and black to support the Mountaineers at The Rock.

“Football in Boone is about a lot more than football,” says Phillip Byers, class of 1985. “It’s about a coming together of students, future students, past students and it makes for a big family reunion.”

The Mountaineers went 9-3 last season, with head coach Shawn Clark in charge. App State alumni and students alike are surely looking forward to cheering on their team at Kidd Brewer in person this upcoming season. Roll ‘Neers!

Best Place for Young Alumni: Charlotte

By Caleb Garbuio

App State alumni can meet up in the best place to form a community of fellow Mountaineers – Charlotte. Better known as the Queen City, this sprawling city offers Mountaineers a chance to connect in a place that has so much to offer. From the Charlotte Hornets and NASCAR All-Star Race to the Children Theatre and Charlotte Ballet, Charlotte is a worthy choice of location for any Mountaineer. Plus, take a walk uptown, only to end up at a game for the Carolinas’ favorite team, the Carolina Panthers. The city is even one of the fastest-growing spots in the country, coming in at seventh. Just make sure you check out the Carowinds for a loop on the Fury 325 or the famous Intimidator to really build your bond in the Black and Gold.

Best Alumni Chapter: Charlotte

By Jean Holman

App State’s alumni chapters bring graduates together, maintaining a strong bond between App State and students. More than 134,000 alumni worldwide benefit from the App State Alumni Association’s facilities and resources, with about 8,882 alumni from the Charlotte area. The Charlotte Alumni Chapter has hosted many popular events welcoming graduates, friends and family members to experience the App State community. They regularly plan parties, volunteer opportunities and business gatherings throughout the years. The chapter offers monthly networking events like Networking Happy Hour, with morning and evening gatherings. Alumni have the chance to meet new students and connect with potential employers. The Charlotte Alumni Chapter has also hosted football viewing game events, partnering with Angry Ale’s for food and drink options. Anyone interested in social media, networking and planning events, whether you live in Charlotte or not, can be a part of the Charlotte Chapter leadership board.