Chancellor announces scholarships for Hickory campus

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Friday in an email that 500 scholarships valued at $2,000 each will be given to students attending App State’s Hickory Campus in the fall.

According to the email, the scholarships, called “Hickory First,” will be distributed to the first 500 students that enroll at the Hickory campus and meet certain academic requirements.

“As the momentum for opening the App State Hickory Campus continues, we are excited to extend special scholarships to students who are enrolling at the campus for its first year,” Everts wrote.

These scholarships will be available to both first-year and transfer students.

Applications for the Hickory Campus opened Jan. 20 and will remain open until all spots are full.

Everts announced the introduction of the Hickory campus in November 2021. Currently, it is scheduled to open by the fall.

The campus will offer many of App State’s undergraduate programs to students who live at home in the Hickory area, according to the website.