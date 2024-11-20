Categories:

‘Dancing with the Stars’ recap: Five couples fight for the finale in semi-finals

Abby Buckner and Leah Boone
November 20, 2024
Rian Hughes

This week’s “Dancing with the Stars” brought the heat for the semi-finals as the competition narrowed to its highest stakes yet. Each of the remaining five couples delivered two routines to showcase their growth over the season and their determination to secure a coveted spot in the finale. With the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy within reach, the ballroom was alive with competition and powerful performances. 

 

Individual round recap

The recaps are formatted in order of appearance. This week, each contestant performed two dances: one ballroom dance and one Latin dance.

 

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong: Overall Score 58/60

Dance One: Salsa (10, 9, 9)

Kinney and Armstrong performed their Salsa to “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé. The judges praised Kinney’s artistry and sensuality, awarding her two 10s and one 9.

Dance Two: Foxtrot (9, 10, 10)

For their ballroom dance, Kinney and Armstrong danced the Foxtrot to “Too Sweet” by Hozier. The judges’ feedback was more controversial, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba critiquing the pair’s footwork. After some discussion, the judges again awarded the duo one 9 and two 10s.

 

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: Overall Score 58/60

Dance One: Foxtrot (10, 10, 10)

After coming in second place on the leaderboard last week, Graziadei and Johnson were determined to finish this week on top. They performed the Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78, dancing smoothly across the ballroom. Judge Derek Hough noted it “was one of the best, if not the best Foxtrot I’ve ever seen.” The duo was awarded a perfect score of three 10s.

Dance Two: Paso Doble (9, 10, 9)

For their second dance, the duo performed a Paso Doble to “Come Together” by The Beatles. After stunning the audience with a daring slide, the couple received good feedback from the judges, earning two 9s and one 10.

 

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten: Overall Score 57/60

Dance One: Paso Doble (9, 10, 9)

Maher and Bersten performed a Paso Doble to “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The duo delivered a sexy and powerful performance, receiving a standing ovation and praise about Maher’s transformation from the judges. They were awarded two 9s and one 10 for the performance.

Dance Two: Viennese Waltz (10, 9, 10)

Juxtaposing their first dance, the pair performed a delicate Viennese Waltz to “Golden Hour” by JVKE. The judges complimented the flow and softness of the routine, awarding them two 10s and one 9.

 

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: Overall Score 54/60

Dance One: Viennese Waltz (9, 9, 9)

Amendola challenged himself this week to embody elegance without any lifts in the couple’s first dance. The duo performed a Viennese Waltz to “Gravity” by John Mayer. The judges complimented Amendola and Carson’s chemistry and improvement, awarding them straight 9s.

Dance Two: Salsa (9, 9, 9)

For their second dance, Amendola and Carson performed a Salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In a routine packed with difficult and shocking lifts, the duo brought the heat with their sassy and daring dance, earning straight 9s from the judges.

 

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: Overall Score 53/60

Dance 1: Cha Cha (8, 8, 9)

For their Latin dance, Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a Cha Cha to “Bailar” by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo. After some negative feedback from the judges about Nedoroscik’s bent legs and footwork, they were awarded two 8s and one 9.

Dance 2: Tango (10, 9, 9)

Determined to finish the night strong, Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a Tango to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap. Halfway through the dance, Nedoroscik’s glasses flew off his face, but he delivered a confident and powerful performance regardless of the mishap. The judges called the performance impressive and awarded them one 10 and two 9s.

 

Review

Tuesday night’s semi-finals were a sight to behold. With each couple performing both a ballroom and Latin-style dance, there were sure to be both successes and mishaps galore. The night started off strong with Kinney and Graziadei being the first two celebrities on the floor. It is clear these are the two frontrunners and have been for the entirety of the competition. 

Maher’s Paso Doble was fine — not great and not terrible. Her growth seems stunted, although the judges claim she has shown the most improvement out of all the celebrities. She has strong moments, but it might not be enough to land a spot in the finale. 

Amendola has shown significant improvement, and it was refreshing to see him in a ballroom-style dance rather than just flipping Carson around. His Viennese Waltz was graceful, and it certainly deserved at least one 10. 

Nedoroscik had a rough night — his Cha Cha fell flat, most likely because he didn’t know how to be more sensual and sexy in his dancing. He faced a glasses mishap during his Tango, but overall performed very well given the circumstances. There was definitely a strong fear of him being sent home last night, especially after receiving two 8s for his first dance. 

Kinney’s Foxtrot was an elegant dance, and though she received two 10s, Inaba still had some critique that resulted in her giving a 9. Many people were angry over Inaba deducting a point due to Kinney’s foot leaving the ground twice during the dance, but everyone who has watched the show for many years knows that Inaba is known as “the lift police.” 

The best dance of the night was easily Graziadei and Johnson’s Paso Doble — it was strong, sharp and smooth, not to mention Graziadei’s costume keeping eyes on him the whole night. It looked as if it was two professionals dancing, not a professional and a celebrity.

There seems to be clear favoritism within the judging, with Maher consistently being praised and Kinney constantly being criticized. There were multiple scores that felt unfair in Tuesday night’s episode, including Amendola not receiving any 10s and Graziadei not receiving two perfect scores. 

The bottom two couples both going to the finale happened last season with Xochitl Gomez and Ariana Madix, so it was not really a shock when it also occurred on Tuesday with Nedoroscik and Maher. At the end of the day, as long as Graziadei wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, there will be multiple things to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

