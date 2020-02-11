GALLERY: 12th Annual Fiddlers’ Convention

Jesse Barber
February 10, 2020

Gallery|7 Photos
The 12th Annual Old-Time Fiddlers' Convention took App State's campus by storm this past weekend. Participants of all ages were welcome, with a weekend packed full of family-friendly activities such as workshops, competitions, and a market featuring local crafters. The convention kicked off on Friday with a performance by Chatham Rabbits at Legends and even ended with a send-off show by Trampled by Turtles in the Schaefer Center. Photo by Jesse Barber

