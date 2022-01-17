In-person classes canceled due to snowstorm

Two students stand on Sanford Mall during the second snowstorm of the year, Jan. 17, 2022.

In-person classes are canceled Tuesday because of snowfall, according to an email to students and faculty Monday.

Chancellor Sheri Everts said faculty should utilize online or course “winterization” options as Boone experiences approximately 15.6 inches of snow.

Adverse Weather Condition 2 is extended for non-faculty employees until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 2 for non-faculty employees means:

Non-mandatory employees should not report to work.

Non-mandatory employees may work from home if productive work that can be performed remotely is available upon approval of supervisors.

Mandatory employees are expected to report to and or remain at work.

Adverse weather leave options apply to time missed by non-mandatory employees due to adverse conditions.

According to the email, non-faculty employees can visit appstatealert.com for further information and contact their supervisor with any questions.

AppalCart closed Sunday and Monday due to inclement weather and has not yet released information regarding Tuesday’s schedule. AppalCart schedules and updates are posted on www.appalcart.com or can be accessed by downloading the TransLoc mobile app.

For snow removal crews to effectively remove snow and ice from surface parking lots, vehicles must be parked in a covered parking area and remain parked. Parking in covered areas is free of charge until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Parking and Transportation may provide additional information.