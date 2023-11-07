The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

North Carolina Supreme Court Judge, Allison Riggs, visits Appalachian State to talk about her journey into law and where she is now. Oct. 23, 2023.

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

November 6, 2023

Good, bad and ugly from App State’s win over Marshall

November 6, 2023

Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot

November 6, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

November 6, 2023

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

November 6, 2023

Mountaineers men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

November 6, 2023

Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot

Adrianna Rice, Reporter
November 6, 2023
Camp Crinkleroot held its fall 2023 day camp Sunday. 

Camp Crinkleroot is a program sponsored by the App State Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services. It was held in Leon Levine Hall from 1-5 p.m.

The theme for the camp was friendship.

Crinkleroot creates a one-on-one experience with the camp counselors and the campers. 

“It is a one of a kind camp for autistic children, or children with neurodiversity. It is so one-of-a-kind because it is the only camp in the High Country that is designed to provide a unique and valuable opportunity for campers, student volunteers, and parents,” said Heidi Tait, the IHHS outreach program coordinator. 

The camp is a fun and engaging experience for both the campers and the staff, said Tait.

 “The groups will participate in a variety of activities that may include indoor and outdoor recreational activities, expressive arts activities, group interaction games, riding the AppalCart, and other fun camp activities,” the camp’s website says. 

Camp Crinkleroot hosted about 15 children aged 8 to 18 at their fall camp. 

“We hope the children take these friendship skills earned at the camp and implement them in their general life,” Tait said. 

The camp is a free event and is open to anyone with autism or neurodiversity. 

“All of our counselors are college students who have been trained and are interested in working with these individuals,” Tait said. 

The camp depends solely on App State student volunteers. 

“It is a life changing experience for the counselors and can be put on a resume and it’s such a unique experience with counselors coming back season after season,” Tait said. 

Camp Crinkleroot also offers a weekend camp in march for children ages 8 to 14. 

The camp website says, “spring camp offers a typical camp experience for children in the community and includes activities such as camp songs and skits, group interactive games, treasure hunts and lots of free play.”

The voting site within Plemmons Student Union is in the Blue Ridge Ballroom.
Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election

 
About the Contributor
Adrianna Rice, Reporter
Adrianna Rice (she/her) is a freshman elementary education major with a concentration in exceptional learners from Wake Forest, NC. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
