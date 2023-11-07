Inclusivity+brought+to+children+through+Camp+Crinkleroot

Camp Crinkleroot held its fall 2023 day camp Sunday.

Camp Crinkleroot is a program sponsored by the App State Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services. It was held in Leon Levine Hall from 1-5 p.m.

The theme for the camp was friendship.

Crinkleroot creates a one-on-one experience with the camp counselors and the campers.

“It is a one of a kind camp for autistic children, or children with neurodiversity. It is so one-of-a-kind because it is the only camp in the High Country that is designed to provide a unique and valuable opportunity for campers, student volunteers, and parents,” said Heidi Tait, the IHHS outreach program coordinator.

The camp is a fun and engaging experience for both the campers and the staff, said Tait.

“The groups will participate in a variety of activities that may include indoor and outdoor recreational activities, expressive arts activities, group interaction games, riding the AppalCart, and other fun camp activities,” the camp’s website says.

Camp Crinkleroot hosted about 15 children aged 8 to 18 at their fall camp.

“We hope the children take these friendship skills earned at the camp and implement them in their general life,” Tait said.

The camp is a free event and is open to anyone with autism or neurodiversity.

“All of our counselors are college students who have been trained and are interested in working with these individuals,” Tait said.

The camp depends solely on App State student volunteers.

“It is a life changing experience for the counselors and can be put on a resume and it’s such a unique experience with counselors coming back season after season,” Tait said.

Camp Crinkleroot also offers a weekend camp in march for children ages 8 to 14.