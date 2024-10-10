‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is better than critics are saying.

This is not the Joker audiences have met before. Instead, this is the story of Arthur Fleck.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is now in the hands and minds of audiences after a whirlwind of love, hate and intrigue since the release of its trailer on April 9. The short two-and-a-half minute sneak peek brought about a barrage of questions from fans, most notably, “How can the sequel to Joker possibly be a musical?” It shouldn’t work, however co-writer and director Todd Phillips makes the concept not only work but shine on screen.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” follows Arthur Fleck, the role being reprised by Joaquin Phoenix who delivers an emotional and empathetic performance portraying a severely damaged man who is trying to find himself after committing the unspeakable acts as played out in the film’s predecessor, 2019’s “Joker.”

From the moment “Joker: Folie à Deux” begins rolling you know you’re in for a treat. The Warner Brothers logo lights up the theater as a loopy font scrolls past the screen and a short, but not so sweet, classic animated short starts to play.

The short recaps the audience on Fleck and his struggles with mental illness that manifested into becoming the Joker, setting the tone for the rest of the film.

Fleck struggles against a shadow of himself that is the actual Joker. Fleck has trouble fighting to be his true self and those around him only treat him as a criminal and villain, except for the kind and musically inclined woman Lee Quinzel, played by Lady Gaga.

The film truly begins once Fleck and Quinzel meet. Through their whirlwind romance, his rise to fame and his detrimental decline in mental health, it’s here Fleck finds music in the world.

However, Fleck’s show-stopping musical numbers and sometimes loving duets with Quinzel are not real but rather a figment of his imagination and an escape into his dream reality of the world being his stage. The grand sets and 1970s-inspired glam is a facade separating the two sides of Fleck’s story, after all, it wouldn’t sit too well jumping from a grisly berating by prison guards to Fleck tap dancing away and backed up by a full jazz band.

This risky use of delirium as a platform for the musical numbers and in turn a reflection of Fleck’s character is what makes the film feel so complex. The film itself isn’t as story driven as it is character driven, which can understandably divide the audience’s response and enjoyment. Rather than focusing on a crazy prison break or the creation of a criminal mastermind, “Joker: Folie à Deux” focuses on a complicated man who has suffered greatly at the mercy of the world around him and has to pay for his terrible actions.

Similar to what made the original “Joker” such a strong and entertaining film to watch, Fleck continues his role as the narrator. Because of his delirious ideas and dreams, everything audiences see play out has to be taken with a grain of salt. After all, this is a crazy film about an even crazier man.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” does have its flaws, most notably is that Lady Gaga was not given her due. Gaga has fought hard to become a respected actor in Hollywood and has proven her worth every time she graces a screen, this film is no exception. Her singing is her usual phenomenal performance and her acting is just as amazing. For such a strong actor she was greatly reduced to the side lines, most of her time on screen even being in the background. Not only was this a disservice to Gaga’s skill as an actor but to the entire film as well, her absence on screen was notable and felt as though something was missing without her.

By the end of the film it feels like there’s something more to want as a viewer. The ending is a strong and wrapped up conclusion but it feels like there should be more meat to this story. And again there should be much more of Quinzel on screen, this solution would solve the problem instantly.