Letter from the Editor: And we’re back

The dorms are decorated, Sanford Mall is crowded again, classes are about to begin, papers are back on stands and we’re back.

Welcome to campus for the 2024-25 academic year, Mountaineers! Whether this is your first time on campus or it’s your final semester or year, we all have one thing in common: App State is home and we are your student-run news outlet you can rely on for all things App State. Thank you for picking up our first issue of the academic year.

I am so excited to serve again as your editor-in-chief for The Appalachian as we celebrate our 90th anniversary and as App State celebrates its 125th.

Throughout our 90 years, The Appalachian has committed to serving the App State and Boone communities by providing up-to-date news and information on issues that affect our area, championing for and highlighting members of our community, entertaining and more. Our staff has strived to be ethical, accurate and fair for 90 years, and we continue to do so for many more years.

From student safety to protests about identity and international tragedies to calling out administration when voices went unheard, last academic year, our publication covered important events and issues during a time in which the community’s voices needed amplification. Additionally, we reported on events that are not yet soon to be forgotten such as sports events and major leadership changes that some describe as historic. Plan to see much more coverage from us this upcoming year, especially for the 2024 presidential election.

On the topic of history, last academic year our publication produced its first ever Hispanic Heritage Month special section and Spanish-translated issue of our paper. Since then, our publication has continued translating its content online, which can be accessed on the Spanish translations tab on our website.

Whether you’re a reader, a listener or a viewer — new or old — our publication has something for you. Our print issues come out monthly and can be found in nearly 60 locations on and off-campus. Our website is also updated nearly every day during the school year, including multimedia content such as podcasts, videos and photo essays. To ensure you don’t miss out on content, consider subscribing to our newsletter through our website, which is sent out on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Finally, we want to hear from you. The Appalachian is here for you and is made for you. We are here to tell everyone’s story, whether you’re a student or not, are from the area or not, culturally or geographically, etc. If you have a story idea, want to highlight someone or something in the community, are seeing or experiencing an issue or want to voice your own opinion, please reach out. We want to accurately represent and reflect our readers and what matters to them.

You can reach out through our submit a story tab on our website, write a letter to the editor and email us at editor@theappalachianonline.com or visit our newsroom in room 235 of Plemmons Student Union. Anyone from our staff will be happy to speak with you.

If you are interested in being a part of The Appalachian during our 90th and for the future, consider joining us. Participation is welcome regardless of major and class level and we would love to have you!

Thank you, reader, for picking up the first issue of the school year and for celebrating our anniversary year with us. I hope you enjoy this issue and will stick with us as we continue reporting on the present and documenting our history. Have a lovely first semester, everyone!

Jenna Guzman

2024-25 Editor-in-Chief