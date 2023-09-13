The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.

Mountaineers prepare for season opener against Gardner-Webb

2
Running back Nate Noel crosses the goal line against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.

Mountaineers, Tar Heels set for rematch after 2022 thriller

3
Senior defender Mumu Guisasola battles against a Liberty player for possession Aug. 18, 2022.

Mumu Guisasola: Soccer star and team sister

4
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jack Murphy hoists junior running back Nate Noel in the air after a touchdown Sept. 9.

5 takeaways from App State-UNC round three

5
Former App State linebacker DMarco Jackson rushes to the ball against ULM Oct. 30, 2021.

9 former Mountaineers claim spots on NFL rosters

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

Pirates return to Boone in Family Weekend showdown

September 13, 2023

How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

How one student leader gives a voice to others: Meet Rebeca Perez-Gonzalez

September 13, 2023

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

September 13, 2023

OPINION: Football Etiquette 101

OPINION: Football Etiquette 101

September 13, 2023

Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine

Jenna’s Cocina: Taste of Caribbean cuisine

September 13, 2023

Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration

September 13, 2023

Letter from the Editor: Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
September 13, 2023
Letter+from+the+Editor%3A+Honoring+Hispanic+Heritage+Month
Kaitlyn Close

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Hispanic accomplishments, histories, cultures and more are celebrated around the country in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. 

As a Hispanic-American myself, I’ve seen these strides firsthand; I’ve witnessed the histories as they unfold, and I believe our culture deserves recognition.

Welcome to The Appalachian’s first Hispanic Heritage Month special section. I, along with the rest of our staff, would like to dedicate this special section to telling the stories of Hispanic culture on campus and in Boone.

This special section is for those who identify as Hispanic/Latino, to those who are first-gen students, to those who came to this country with nothing and built the foundation for you and your families, and to those who are kind enough to simply appreciate our cultures.

We recognize that Boone is home to many Spanish speakers who either only or primarily speak the language, and some of these stories feature them. To ensure we are reaching our audiences, The Appalachian is bringing back Spanish-translated stories on our website, something we unfortunately stopped producing back in 2020.

In addition, this special section of this issue is also available in Spanish. If you would like a copy of these pages fully in Spanish, please feel free to stop by The Appachian’s newsroom at room 235 in Plemmons Student Union or contact outreach@theappalachian.com.

In this special section, we use the terms Latino/Latina when referring to the community. Alternative, gender-neutral phrases, such as Latinx and Latine, are also used to describe Latin American communities; but for the purpose of clarity and consistency we are refraining from using these terms. Although conversations regarding gender-neutrality in the Spanish language are valid and important, we are choosing to use Latino/Latina because the terms are familiar to all Spanish-speakers. 

We would also like to show our appreciation for the Advancing DEI Grant Program through the Office of Diversity at App State, which has given us the opportunity to print copies in Spanish.

Finally, I would like to thank members of The Appalachian, members of the Latin Hispanic Alliance, and others who came in and offered their help in translating. We couldn’t have made this special section without you. 

Thank you reader, for picking up our first Hispanic Heritage themed issue, and for supporting not only student journalism, but for supporting the Hispanic/Latino community of the High Country and beyond. We hope this issue either introduces you to our culture or makes you feel seen and heard.

 

Jenna Guzman

Editor-in-Chief 2023-24
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Editorial
Letter from the Editor: Its that time of year again
Letter from the Editor: It's that time of year again
EDITORIAL: The Appalachian has moved
EDITORIAL: The Appalachian has moved
Letter from the Opinion Editors: Harassing journalists is unacceptable
Letter from the Opinion Editors: Harassing journalists is unacceptable
Letter from the Editor: It’s good to see you again, Mountaineers
Letter from the Editor: It’s good to see you again, Mountaineers
Editors Note: Capitalizing the “B” in Brown
Editor's Note: Capitalizing the “B” in Brown
EDITORIAL: Students, administrators, we’re calling on you to stop COVID-19 in Boone – it’s a matter of life and death
EDITORIAL: Students, administrators, we’re calling on you to stop COVID-19 in Boone – it’s a matter of life and death
More in Opinion
OPINION: Football Etiquette 101
OPINION: Football Etiquette 101
OPINION: Listen and learn, it’s not hard
OPINION: Listen and learn, it’s not hard
OPINION: Breakups suck
OPINION: Breakups suck
Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education
Hijabi Hot Takes: AI belongs in education
Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians
Hijabi Hot Takes: Protect pedestrians
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking
Letter to the Editor: App State needs complimentary evening parking
About the Contributors
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a junior journalism major with a media studies minor from Concord, N.C. This is her third year working for The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major, Digital Marketing minor from Raleigh, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$340
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *