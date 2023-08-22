The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The sun shines through the trees lighting the stream along the trail route. July 21, 2023.

Discovering Boone: A trail guide for Boone hikers

2
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview

3
The central hallway of Roess Dining Hall.

Bite into updated dining halls

4
At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

At a glance: Fall events in the High Country

5
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against James Madison Sept. 24, 2022.

Suggested follows for Mountaineer sports fans

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

August 21, 2023

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

Letter to the Editor: The SGA is back

August 20, 2023

Spotlighting unique majors at App State

Spotlighting unique majors at App State

August 16, 2023

Navigating the roommate process

Navigating the roommate process

August 16, 2023

Bite into updated dining halls

Bite into updated dining halls

August 16, 2023

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

Letter from the Editor: It’s that time of year again

August 16, 2023

Looking ahead: What the season holds for the Black and Gold

Sarah Kruger, Associate Sports Editor
August 21, 2023
Forward+Izzi+Wood+advances+the+ball+against+Georgia+State+Oct.+6%2C+2022.
Alec Stacey
Forward Izzi Wood advances the ball against Georgia State Oct. 6, 2022.

The Black and Gold boasted a relatively successful 2023-24 season. However, as the team moves to lace their cleats back up and move into the fall 2023 season, let’s catch up on the summer happenings. 

By Nov. 14 of last year, head coach Aimee Haywood’s side signed 11 new players to the Mountaineer’s roster. Since then, the team signed a new international player, freshman midfielder Hannah Löfmark from Vaxjo, Sweden. Löfmark, who played for Mallbackens IF in the Swedish amateur league, became the second Swedish player on the team alongside sophomore midfielder Felicia Erkenfeldt who hails from Rydeback, Sweden. 

This marks 12 new signings since the 2022-23 season. Something highly successful teams attribute their success to is not necessarily the age of the team or the presence of only seasoned players, but the interplay and interaction between those players. 

Scoring quick goals, not getting caught in the midfield and making smart passes which won’t result in lost possession is something players who know each other can do with greater success. Players who “know” each other are those who have spent time together, on and off the pitch, have played together and know how to read each other on the field. 

This ability generally comes from time spent cultivating that knowledge. This can be quite difficult to do when a team is young and there is an influx of new players. The influx of fresh perspectives and players who are looking to distinguish themselves is something that also sets apart great players, but more importantly, great teams.

The youth of the App State side, especially with the influx of new players, is not inherently concerning; it is intriguing. It is not the inherent quality of youth that decides the success or failure of a season, but what one does with this youth. This season will be sure to answer that question. 

Since the 2022-23 season, the coaching staff inked new signings as well. Haywood announced Aug. 15 that Erica Hanson and Emilene Parham joined the coaching staff. 

Hanson will serve as the director of soccer operations and Parham will join as an assistant coach after playing as a graduate student as a transfer in the 2022-23 season. 

Parham appeared in 17 matches for the Black and Gold before transitioning to coaching. Hanson joins the team after serving as an insurance specialist at AppOrtho. 

Head coach Aimee Haywood at her introductory press conference Dec. 20, 2021. Haywood enters her second season as head coach. (Courtesy of Brady McBride, App State Athletics)

They will join Haywood and assistant coaches Mark Catterall and Mikayla Krzeczowski in coaching the side this season. 

Despite the 12 new signings, there are still some distinguished Mountaineers to keep an eye on this upcoming season. Fifth year senior goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston graduated in the spring of last year and will continue to play for the Black and Gold as a graduate student. 

Eagleston is a game changing player; she has been a seasoned player for the Black and Gold throughout her entire time, and her presence on the field helps to guide newer players and shape the team as a whole. She is not only one to keep an eye on, but one who will help shape Haywood’s side this season. 

Additionally, senior midfielder Katie Fuller is another seasoned player who will shape the outcome of the 2023-24 season. Fuller played 18 games in the 2022-23 season, making 11 starting appearances. Of the nine shots she made, four of them were on goal with three of those four being converted to actual points on the board. 

Fuller is a playmaker for the Mountaineers and looks set to shape this season’s outcome in both points and mentality. 

The final player to keep an eye on is senior forward Izzi Wood. Wood played in all 19 matches in the 2022-23 season, 18 of which she started. She led the team in goal scoring with six goals from 24 shots on goal and 52 shots in total. 

  Wood’s formidable presence on the pitch is even more eyebrow-raising considering she did not play during the 2021-22 season due to injury. If her momentum from the previous season continues, Wood is set to be another senior player who shapes the mentality and scoring record of the Mountaineer side in the 2023-24 season.  

The Black and Gold finished last season with a 6-9-4 overall record. In conference play, they ended their season with a 5-5 overall record.

This team has the potential to convert those losses into wins, as long as they utilize their fresh blood along with a winning mentality and a hunger for it to happen. These are all indicators this Mountaineers team could emerge from the season victorious. Only time will tell how the result will shake out, but it will be an interesting ride to get there. 

App State soccer posted their full schedule on the App State Athletics website. The Mountaineers played their second match Sunday against George Mason at home with a blistering 3-0 win. App State soccer will play their next match Thursday at UT Martin. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Soccer
10 historic moments in App State sports history
10 historic moments in App State sports history
Junior forward Izzi Wood battles with a Buccaneer defender Sept. 8, 2023.
Observations from App State soccer's spring season
Sophomore midfielder Sarah Widderich prepares for a corner kick Sept. 9, 2022.
Mountaineers end spring season with win over Lees McRae
Sophomore forward Stephanie Barbosa dribbles a ball against Radford Sept. 15, 2022.
App State soccer kicks off spring season
Senior forward Hayley Boyles dribbles around a defender against Louisiana Oct. 23, 2022.
App State soccer signs 11 new players
Redshirt senior guard Janay Sanders orchestrates the offense for App State in its loss to Troy Feb. 24, 2022.
Through their eyes: A day in the life of a student athlete
More in Sports
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022
A new mountain to climb: App State Football's season preview
The student section at Kidd-Brewer Stadium getting ready for the Mountaineers to square off against UNC Sept. 3, 2022.
Football in the High Country: How to come out on top
A group of fans cheering on the Mountaineers against James Madison Sept. 24, 2022.
Suggested follows for Mountaineer sports fans
Pitcher Xander Hamilton walks out to the field against UNCW March 5, 2022. Hamilton was selected in the 14th round by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft Monday.
Hamilton selected by Twins in MLB Draft
App State Chancellor Sheri Everts was named Sun Belt Conference President June 14, 2023. Everts will serve a two year term.
Everts named president of Sun Belt Conference
NC Governor signs off on mobile sports gambling
About the Contributors
Sarah Kruger, Associate Sports Editor
Sarah Kruger (she/her) is a senior journalism major with a minor in chemistry. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Alec Stacey, Photojournalist
Alec Stacey (He/Him) is a fourth year commercial photography major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$275
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *