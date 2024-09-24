Mark Robinson addresses Boone crowd on NC policies

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is campaigning for governor of North Carolina, visited Boone Monday. Campaign staff hosted an event at the Blue Ridge Diner, where constituents were invited to listen and take photos with the candidate.

Roughly 30 people attended the event. Robinson spoke about issues including education, housing and the opioid epidemic. He also criticized media outlets present at the event.

Robinson spoke on a recent investigation published by CNN where they reported he made “disturbing comments” on a pornography website such as calling himself a “Black NAZI” and expressed support for reinstating slavery. Robinson said the allegations were focused on “ruining politicians’ lives and careers.”

At the event, Robinson referred to the investigation as “trashy lies from 15 years ago” and has denied the allegations. He called the report “tabloid trash.”

“The only reason why they’re coming after me so hard is because they know we’re winning,” Robinson said.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters in North Carolina Robinson was 11 percentage points behind his opponent, Josh Stein, in the North Carolina governor’s race. The poll was conducted between Sept. 17 and Sept. 21.

Robinson criticized media outlets for not reporting on funding for educational programs in North Carolina counties, as well as his policies for education. He referenced his involvement in the expansion of a 2021 apprenticeship program in North Carolina.

“Nobody knocked on my door and talked to me about our plan for education that we put out,” Robinson said. “When it comes to Republicans, it’s all bad news.”

Robinson highlighted several plans for education policies in North Carolina.

“Remove agendas from the classroom and get back to classical education and get our children career ready and give parents the right to choose their children’s education,” Robinson said.

Robinson also criticized his opponent, Democratic candidate Josh Stein.

“You have politicians like Josh Stein who get right down in the mud and wade around in it,” Robinson said. “I’m not getting down in the mud with the pigs. I’m up here with the people.”

Robinson closed his statements by thanking the attendees for their support and sharing his plans for the future of the race.

“We’re not backing down because we’re not only called the right, we are right about everything,” Robinson said. “The proof is not in the pudding, the proof is in the policy.”

Alison Idol, a candidate for the Watauga County Board of Education, said she came to the event to ask Robinson questions regarding education and education policies.

“I’m running for school board, and I don’t know who I’m voting for as far as school superintendent,” Idol said. “I just want to talk to everybody because it’s a non-partisan race, and I want to do what’s best for the county.”

Idol said she wants to ensure a safe and excellent education for students in the school system without being “distracted by so much else that’s going on in the world.”

She said she wants students to be successful whether they decide to go to college or go into trade education.

Kim Greene, a Boone local and event attendee, said she agreed with everything Robinson said in his speech and supported changes in education. She said she has supported him for four years.

“He would be good for the state of North Carolina,” Greene said. “I think he’s got good policies, and I think he stands for truth.”

Greene said she wanted to see reforms in history education and for parents to have a greater say in curriculum.

“We care about our children and we want good education,” Greene said. “A lot of them come out of high school and cannot write a sentence or cannot count money.”

Greene said she saw him speak while he was running for lieutenant governor.

“This is my first time since he’s been running for governor,” Greene said. “I’m supporting 100%. I think he means well, I really do.”

Greene and JoAnne Watson, another Boone local and event attendee, said they believe parents have a right to know what children are being taught in classrooms. Both women said they agreed with Robinson about students being taught moral values that align with what the parents believe.

“They should be able to say ‘I don’t want my children learning this or learning that,’” Greene said.

Tina Watson, owner of the Blue Ridge Diner, said she received a phone call from Robinson’s campaign staff two weeks prior, asking to use the diner for the event.

“I was actually chosen,” Tina Watson said. “I received a phone call in regards to him coming and we were honored to have him come.”

She said she was predicting a “full house” in attendance.

Watson said the diner is happy to host future politicians regardless of political affiliation.

