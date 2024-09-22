Meet the Candidates 2024: Watauga County Board of Education

Election Day is Nov. 5. Candidates representing Watauga County are running in national, state and local races. The Appalachian curated responses to questions on policy positions of candidates in the various offices.

The questions and responses below are curated from the Boone and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce “Meet the Candidates” forum held in the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Monday.

Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, North Carolina House of Representatives, Watauga County Board of Education and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners were questioned by a panel of moderators and given time for opening and closing statements.

Candidates for the Watauga County Board of Education attended the Meet the Candidates forum on Monday. The Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of Commerce hosted the forum at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country.

Six candidates are running for three available positions on the Watauga County Board of Education. This race is nonpartisan.

Moderators asked current board member Marshall Ashcraft, Chad Cole, Adam Hege, Alison Idol, Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd and Tom Ross various questions regarding school policy and operation in Watauga County. The moderators gave candidates two minutes each for opening and closing statements and 90 seconds each for responses to questions.

The Appalachian compiled candidates’ responses to the various questions. The questions listed and candidates’ responses are shortened for brevity.

What do you feel is the role of the school system in ensuring there is a well educated workforce?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said options for trades within education should be emphasized in a well-educated workforce. He said this requires the support from “good people” and resources.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he advocates for trade education. Cole expressed the importance of students learning about agriculture and moving into the industrial field. Cole commended the growth of the Future Farmers of America, and said the rapid growth has been great.

Adam Hege:

Hege said that he is a proponent of trade education, relating the topic back to his experience as the son of a blue-collar worker. He also expressed the importance of school advising staff to place an equal emphasis on trade education alongside education.

Alison Idol:

Idol commended Watauga High School’s trade education program, calling the school “state of the art.”

She also said associate degrees provided through dual enrollment programs were an important opportunity for students to get a head start in blue-collar work.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd advocated for trade education programs in public schools, as well as seeking solutions to teachers seeking housing in Watauga County.

Lloyd described herself as “pro-trade,” and commends the public school system on “teaching young men and women who we need to go out and help us in this housing crisis.”

Tom Ross:

Ross agreed with the previous candidates statements, saying he aims to strengthen the trade programs in schools. He said he wants to encourage students to follow what they like, as well as continue education into the field they choose.

What should the board of education do to ensure Watauga County schools can recruit and maintain the best staff?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said he believes recruitment and retention is one of the most important issues and challenges facing school systems. He said that while the school system received “high-quality” applicants this past school year, there were not many applicants to choose from.

Ashcraft said there needs to be an emphasis on community support, opportunities for professional development and school culture to encourage high-quality applicants to apply.

“That’s what lures them here,” he said.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he advocates for exit interviews for faculty who choose to leave in order to see what the school system can do to improve for future faculty. Cole said housing serves as an issue for faculty, as well as ensuring they will stay at their current place of employment. He also said he aims to rally around educators, as well as make sure current faculty feel loved and wanted.

Adam Hege:

Hege stated the staff at schools should feel valued, trained and paid well. He explained his plan to talk with current teachers to find out what to do to attract new recruits and what needs to change to retain staff.

Alison Idol:

Idol lamented on teacher pay, noting offered salaries are too low to attract anyone. She also explained her view that her position is that of a liaison between teachers, government and parents.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said the current housing crisis in Watauga County is discouraging teachers from staying after completing their education. Lloyd said she aims to employ more bus drivers and implement more mental health programs in schools for students. Lloyd urged voters to reach out to her, and said she will be responsive to anyone who gets in touch with her.

Tom Ross:

Ross said the school systems have trouble retaining faculty, and students who have graduated in the past who shouldn’t have graduated. Ross said although graduation rates are high, SAT scores among students remain low. He also said the attendance rates are low in schools.

What would you do to ensure Watauga County schools remain a strong and attractive choice for local and relocating families?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said he believes private schools should not be supported with public taxpayer dollars. He mentioned that private schools do not have to comply with the same standards that public schools do.

He said he doesn’t have a “total objection” for providing any money, and said not every school system is “like Watauga” and performing on the school system’s level, but is opposed to providing vouchers to upper-income families and at the expense of public school systems.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he believes education should be public, and not for consumers. Cole said he does not support the use of vouchers, which allow for families to choose if their children go to public or private schools. Cole said he believes vouchers are “not a need.”

Adam Hege:

Hege said he is against private school vouchers, believing them to be “morally, ethically and economically wrong.” He said the money from vouchers would be better spent on rural schools and teacher pay. He also related the issue to a recent court case that struck down private school vouchers.

Alison Idol:

Idol believes the government’s place is in public schools. She said public education is a positive thing for communities, and she spent her entire life in and around public schools as the daughter of a school teacher and being involved in her children and grandchildren’s education.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said there are no financial limits in place, and there is not enough funding for public schools. Lloyd said she believes “public school dollars should stay in the public schools,” and said she does not advocate for the use of vouchers in public schools.

Tom Ross:

Ross said the biggest question raised is why people are leaving public schools. Ross said if parents are concerned about the quality of education being received, the parents should not be required to pay for both public and private schools. Ross said current end-of-grade tests reflect that.

What additional measures are needed and would you support to ensure our schools are as safe as possible?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said he agrees with the idea of how important safety is in public schools and said while the school system has made many improvements, there are always ways to improve upon safety measures.

“We don’t know everything,” he said.

He said it’s important to keep learning and keep safety as a “number one priority” by continuing to improve in areas such as community-related issues and gun control.

Chad Cole:

Cole commends the use of school resource officers in every school, saying, “it doesn’t feel right that we have to discuss this.” He said when he was younger, student resource officers would only come into the schools for anti-drug-related programs. He said one of the topics of the last election was getting a student resource officer in every school. He also said safety issues in schools come from outside of the school.

Adam Hege:

Hege said he was a senior in high school when the mass shooting at Columbine High School happened, and expressed frustration that there hasn’t been a solution to gun violence and mental illness in school two decades later. He proposed a three-pronged approach to the issue: “prevent, support and prepare. ”

Alison Idol:

Idol shared that her son-in-law is a police officer, and her granddaughter is aware of safety issues in schools. Because of this, she explained that kids should play a role in keeping schools safe by reporting problems to administrators.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said schools currently have high levels of security, and she commends teachers having the ability to lock their doors should the need arise. Lloyd said the issue of guns being accessible is far bigger than the Board of Education, and she wants all children to be safe in schools.

Tom Ross:

Ross said a big issue he sees in the country is a “certain disrespect for life,” and that he believes that disrespect is becoming so common that people are solving arguments through violence. Ross said schools are unable to “overcome bad parenting,” and that students who are on medication may be at risk for violent behavior. Ross said if a student is exhibiting violent behavior, the student should be removed from the school setting and placed elsewhere.

If elected, how will you work to advocate the needs to county commissioners and other elected officials of the Watauga County School System?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said the school system has had a “long and positive relationship” with county commissioners thanks to “good communication” and “shared values.”

He said he would aim to continue that relationship, as well as providing support to teachers and listening to their needs.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he does not feel it matters what political affiliation someone comes from, and he does not seek “the republican answer or the Democrat answer, but the right answer.”

Cole said he does not feel political affiliation matters when it comes to the needs of public schools and the needs of the children in the school systems. He also said he does not believe politics should be in the classroom.

Adam Hege:

Hege explained he is not interested in politics, stating that his interests are on the kids in the district and the opportunities that they are being given.

Alison Idol:

Idol reaffirmed the value she places on her children and the trust she puts in the county commissioners to serve the school system.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said she wants to continue working with the county commissioners, and she said the Board of Education has been very supported by the county commissioners. Lloyd said she is delighted with the recent budget, and commends the board and commissioners on working together.

Tom Ross:

Ross said the county commissioners and the Board of Education have been collaborating on projects that range from long-term capital needs to the annual pay supplements that were needed for schools. Ross said he aims to get more Republicans elected, which will allow for more funding for projects.

What is something unique you have seen in your period of campaigning?

Marshall Ashcraft:

Ashcraft said one thing he has noticed about the community is how much they “love and value our schools.”

He said he believes there is a general agreement of how much of an asset the schools are to the county and that they are an important priority.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he enjoys talking to parents while on the campaign trail, as well as educators and faculty members. He said he believes all members involved in the public school system should be prioritized and shown how important they are.

Adam Hege:

Hege shared a story of his daughter’s friend noticing his signs around the county, which was foreign to him as a newcomer in politics. He was also impressed by the dedication of teachers and parents to their children in the county.

Alison Idol:

Idol relayed the story of her daughter taking Cole’s election signs from the side of the road on the morning after the March primary election, all without her knowing. The two candidates were able to laugh about the event, and Cole laughed along with the joke, adding that he is missing about 125 additional signs.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said she had a good experience on the town council, where she had lots of time to study and learn what is needed.

Tom Ross:

Ross said he believes the curriculum should reflect the values of parents, and asked if those values are being respected and shown in school systems.

What is the school board’s role in the day-to-day administration of schools?

Marshall Ashcraft:

“It’s not our job to administer the schools,” Ashcraft said.

He said the school system has professional administrators in supportive roles for day-to-day functions and believes the school board’s roles should include helping set priorities and listening to the community on matters they would like to to see represented, not overseeing day-to-day operations.

Chad Cole:

Cole said he believes teachers should be the ones doing the teaching, and the Board of Education should stay out unless they are absolutely needed. Cole said if the teachers are doing what is needed, they should be praised and left to continue their work with no interference.

Adam Hege:

Hege believes that the local government’s role in education is to communicate and empower school employees to do their jobs.

Alison Idol:

Idol believes that the local government should trust the school employees to do their jobs in order to build their confidence in the system.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd:

Lloyd said she believes the Board of Education should be easy to get in touch with, and be responsive as well. She believes teachers should be left to teach, saying “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Tom Ross: