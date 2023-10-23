The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
Chancellor Kenneth Peacock and his wife Rosanne Peacock stand with the 2012 Homecoming King, then senior secondary math education major Ish Gomez, and Queen, then senior theatre arts major Pami Cuevas, at the 2012 Homecoming game against Elon University. Photo by Paul Heckert | The Appalachian

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

3
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

4
Owner, David Tucker and his two daughters, Coco (left) and Ellee (right) stand proudly in front of their corn maze they've spent the summer preparing. Sep. 14, 2023

Oh my gourd-ness: The New River Farm fall event

5
App State plans to build a writing center and spaces for clubs and organizations among other additions at the Hickory campus. (courtesy of Chase Reynolds)

A look into the present and future of App State

October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023

October 21, 2023

October 21, 2023

Western Piedmont Symphony kicks off season at Hickory

October 20, 2023

Mountaineer volleyball drops two straight to Marshall

Max Schwanz, Reporter
October 22, 2023
Head+coach+Sarah+Rumely+Noble+speaks+to+the+team+during+a+timeout+against+James+Madison+Sept.+22.
Sam Fleming
Head coach Sarah Rumely Noble speaks to the team during a timeout against James Madison Sept. 22.

The Mountaineers traveled to Huntington, West Virginia for a volleyball packed weekend against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Black and Gold fell to the Thundering Herd in their first match 3-0. 

The Mountaineers opened up the first set with a 4-0 run thanks to kills from sophomore middle blocker Maya Winterhoff and junior middle blocker Lauren Pledger. Kills from junior outside hitter Lulu Ambrose helped the Mountaineers maintain a lead, until Marshall tied the set 11-11.

Marshall took a 20-17 lead and ended the set on a 5-0 run to capture the set, 25-17.

The second set once again started with multiple kills from the Mountaineers. Freshman right side Delanie Grevengoed, fifth-year senior outside hitter McCall Denny, and Pledger all contributed kills to give the Black and Gold an early 4-1 lead. Blocks from Pledger and Denny as well as multiple kills the Black and Gold gained a 9-2 lead. 

However, the Thundering Herd went on a 5-0 run to tie the set at 17. They took this momentum into a 25-21 set win. 

Three kills from Denny, Pledger and Ambrose opened the third set giving App State a 5-3 lead. The match then tied at 12 due to an Ambrose kill. Marshall ended the set on a pair of runs to secure a 25-16 win, and took the match 3-0. 

The Black and Gold battled to a 3-2 loss in the second game. 

Marshall took an early 14-7 lead in the first set. Despite kills from Grevengoed and Denny, the Thundering Herd won the set 25-20. 

App State and Marshall were neck and neck throughout the second set and knotted the score at 17. Marshall broke the tie and took a 20-17 lead. Kills from Winterhoff and Grevengoed and an ace from Winterhoff helped the Mountaineers keep the set close, allowing the Mountaineers to win the set 25-23. 

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early 15-11 lead due to kills from Winterhoff and Pledger. A pair of kills from freshman right side Ava Leahy helped the Black and Gold expand their lead to 20-13. The Mountaineers continued this momentum and won the set 25-20.

A pair of aces from Denny and senior setter Sophie Cain gave the Black and Gold an early 12-8 lead to start the third set. App State led for the entirety of the set. Kills from Pledger and Winterhoff propelled the Mountaineers to a 25-19 win. 

Marshall took a 6-3 lead to start the final set. They would not look back as they went on a 5-0 run to take a 11-5 lead. The Thundering won the set 15-10 and ultimately the match, 3-2. 

The Black and Gold will be back in action on Oct. 26-27 for the final home stretch of the season. Both matches are slated for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+. 
About the Contributors
Max Schwanz, Reporter
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a freshman journalism major, business minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Environmental Science Major, Computer Information Systems minor, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
