The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Defensive coordinator Scot Sloan calls out to his players against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2. Sloan will return for his second season in 2024.

App State football coaching changes for 2024 season

2
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts rushes up the field against Georgia Southern Nov. 25. Roberts averaged 5.7 rushing yards per attempt on 123 attempts in the 2023 season.

Kanye Roberts takes the next step toward college stardom

3
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past an Eagle defender Jan. 20. Alston is averaging a team-high 18.5 points per game this season.

Mountaineers women’s basketball loses third straight to Marshall

4
The new ‘125th Anniversary’ sign sits on top of the App State welcome sign Jan. 15, 2024. App State announced class operations would go online after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 and would be fully online on the 17th as well.

How App State responds to winter weather storms

5
OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

OPINION: Campus kiosks are not an improvement

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineer women’s basketball holds off ULM 78-71

Mountaineer women’s basketball holds off ULM 78-71

February 8, 2024

Mountaineers winning streak ends with loss to Bobcats

Mountaineers winning streak ends with loss to Bobcats

February 8, 2024

A look ahead to the 2024 App State softball season

A look ahead to the 2024 App State softball season

February 8, 2024

Sculpting club shapes campus art community

Sculpting club shapes campus art community

February 8, 2024

3rd Annual Leadership & Legacy of MLK returns

3rd Annual Leadership & Legacy of MLK returns

February 7, 2024

Western Piedmont Symphony harmoniously partners with App State choirs

Western Piedmont Symphony harmoniously partners with App State choirs

February 7, 2024

Mountaineer women’s basketball holds off ULM 78-71

Spence Smithback, Reporter
February 8, 2024
Senior+guard+Faith+Alston+drives+past+the+Warhawk+defense+Feb.+7.+Alston+finished+with+24+points+and+four+assists.
Landon Williams
Senior guard Faith Alston drives past the Warhawk defense Feb. 7. Alston finished with 24 points and four assists.

App State women’s basketball took down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks inside Holmes Convocation Center Wednesday night, moving the Mountaineers into a tie for seventh in the Sun Belt standings at 12-11 and 6-6 in conference. 

“What an outstanding win,” said head coach Angel Elderkin. “I’m just so proud of this group for just staying with our process and being able to take down a tough ULM team.”

Junior guard Emily Carver made her return to the Holmes Center for the first time since returning from injury. She quickly found her footing, leading the team in the first half with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. 

“Knowing that coming back from injury, my teammates are still that confident in me, it feels great to step back out there,” Carver said. 

The Black and Gold were exceptional on defense early in the game, holding the Warhawks to six points in the first 10 minutes. 

That was followed up by App State’s highest-scoring period. The Mountaineers put up 22 points in the second, led by Carver, senior guard Faith Alston and fifth-year senior guard Taylor Lewis with five points apiece, giving the team a 10-point advantage at the break.

After scoring seven points in the first half, Alston caught fire after halftime and dominated the remainder of the game with 17 points in the second half.

The night was particularly special for Alston, who was presented with a game ball to commemorate reaching the 1,000 career-point mark against Georgia Southern Jan. 18. She is the 28th player in program history to surpass that number.

“I think it was just a little bit of a mind shift,” Alston said about her uptick in performance midway through the game. “Just being more aggressive on my part, but still looking for my teammates.”

The Black and Gold led by six heading into the fourth quarter, and the Warhawks remained within 10 points throughout. With both teams exchanging fouls in the final minutes, the outcome of the game was ultimately determined at the free throw line. 

While the Mountaineers entered the game 12th in the Sun Belt at the charity stripe, they made all six of their final attempts to clinch a seven-point victory.

“We had Faith and Taylor taking those shots, and I think those are seniors stepping up at appropriate times when the game’s on the line,” Elderkin said. “If those free throws don’t fall, the game could have went a different way.”

The night included several events celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day, including a pregame meet-and-greet with athletes from numerous App State women’s sports teams. 

“To see the way that the game has grown, just in my tenure at App, it’s been so awesome,” Elderkin said. “For every girl that could have been in the stands today, be a part of sport. Because there’s so much good that you learn by being a part of a team, and there’s so much good that you learn about adversity.”

Up next for the Mountaineers is a trip to Western Michigan Saturday for another round of the MAC-SBC Challenge. Tip-off in Kalamazoo is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Spence Smithback, Reporter
Spence Smithback (he/him) is a junior journalism major, geography minor, from Jamestown, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Landon Williams, Photographer
Landon Williams (he/him) is a Junior majoring in Commercial Photography from Winston Salem, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian. 

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$865
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *