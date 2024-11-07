The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers look to keep rolling against Chanticleers

Davis Lemons
November 6, 2024
Sam Fleming
Running back Maquel Haywood evades Coastal Carolina players during the App State vs. Coastal Carolina game on Oct. 10, 2023.

App State football looks to get their third consecutive win Thursday night when they travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. 

The Mountaineers are coming off a 28-20 win over Old Dominion on Saturday, improving their conference record to 2-3 and netting them fifth spot in the Sun Belt East Division. 

Coastal Carolina comes into this game with a 4-4 record. The Chanticleers started 4-1 before dropping three straight to James Madison, Louisiana and Troy. They are 1-3 in conference play and sit sixth in the Sun Belt East Division. 

The Mountaineers will play on short rest for the second time this season. The first Thursday night game resulted in a 48-14 loss to South Alabama. Since then, the Mountaineers have made some changes.

“It’s a five-and-a-half hour drive down to Conway. We came in last night and watched the film, did a walkthrough and today will be a Tuesday practice, probably one of the more physical practices of the week. We will practice tomorrow and then Wednesday morning travel down to Coastal,” head coach Shawn Clark said. 

App State comes into Thursday having lost three straight midweek night games. 

Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator Travis Trickett was fired in October and head coach Tim Beck has taken over play-calling duties for the offense. 

A notable difference between Coastal Carolina last year and this year is new starting quarterback Ethan Vasko, who took the reins after Grayson McCall transferred to NC State. 

In five games this season he has thrown for 1,401 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Vasko is also a threat on the ground, rushing for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. 

The Chanticleers have the seventh most efficient offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 386.0 yards per game. The Chanticleers rank fifth in points per game in the Sun Belt. 

Their defense ranks 11th in the Sun Belt for yards allowed, giving up 428.1 yards per game, while being 12th in points allowed per game allowing 32.4 points per game.

For Thursday’s game, the Mountaineers will be without a few key players. Redshirt sophomore running back Kanye Roberts, redshirt junior tight end David Larkins and senior kicker Michael Hughes are listed as out. Redshirt junior running back Anderson Castle, senior running back Maquel Haywood and senior tight end Eli Wilson are listed as questionable. 

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday and will be televised live on ESPN. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Sam Fleming
Sam Fleming, Photographer
Sam Fleming (he/him) is a freshman Computer Science Major, from Greensboro, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal