Faith and football: In the mind of Michael Hughes

Trey Blake, Reporter
October 17, 2024
Senior kicker Michael Hughes poses with a football at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 23. In 2023, Hughes was named the second-team All-American and FBS Special Teamer of the Year by the College Football Network.
Emily Simpson

When senior kicker Michael Hughes arrived in Boone in June 2021, only he and the coaching staff could’ve imagined where he’d be today. From an onside kick to cement a comeback against rival Coastal Carolina, to a 29-yard field goal against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, Hughes is cool, calm and collected at every opportunity that arises. 

“I rely on my faith a lot,” Hughes said. “I know whether or not God has a plan for me, and if he has me go out there and miss the kick, that’s the plan. So I play off him and my faith to just play freely and peacefully.” 

Coming into this year, Hughes holds the Mountaineer record for career field goal percentage at 84.6%. He is also tied for second with Jason Vitaris for field goals in a single season at 19 and fourth for field goal percentage in a season at 86.4%. He achieved both feats last year. 

In high school, Hughes was a multi-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball and football. However, when it was time to focus on a certain sport, his coaches couldn’t let him get away from the field. 

“He originally came to George Washington High to play soccer and basketball, but he was going to come kick for us on the football team a bit,” said Hughes’ high school coach Steve Edwards Jr.. “He was a very good athlete. He could’ve played receiver for us but didn’t end up doing that. He also came in kinda skinny and small but once he got in the weight room he just fell in love with it.”

Hughes was a three-star recruit out of George Washington High School in Charleston, West Virginia. Hughes had offers from Old Dominion, Marshall and his home state team of West Virginia, all of which he received on the first-day recruiting opened, Sept. 10, 2021. Hughes did not receive an offer from App State until two days later. Hughes committed a day later on Sept. 13. 

George Washington High School is where head coach Shawn Clark also graduated from before making his way to Boone. Edwards Jr. gave insight into their relationship. 

“He felt very comfortable when Clark came to meet him and felt very comfortable with the George Washington connection,” Edwards Jr. said. “Sometimes things have ways of happening like that. I think that was a big influence on him and after the meeting they had, Michael felt like he was being a real person to him, not just a text message like the other schools had been.”

Hughes’ true freshman season saw him mainly on kickoff duties while sitting behind one of the great Black and Gold kickers in Chandler Staton. As a freshman, Hughes had his best season on kickoffs, averaging 61.9 yards a kick and totaling 5,692 yards. 

His highlight during his freshman season came from the aforementioned Coastal Carolina game. The Mountaineers’ rivals had a 14-7 lead before Hughes caught the Chanticleers asleep, finding receiver Milan Tucker for a surprise onside kick.

Kicker Conner Maynard goes for a practice punt at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 23. Maynard was in all 14 games during the 2023 season as the holder and backup kicker. (Emily Simpson)

“As a freshman, I definitely had a bit of an adrenaline rush, so being able to calm myself down and execute was the main goal,” Hughes said. “When you go out there and do something like that as a surprise, you have to mimic everything that you do normally. Then you go out there and execute it; you remember your cues and what you need to do to complete it.”

His second year was his first on the field goal unit, going nine for 12 and a long of 40 yards. The 2022 football season was an up-and-down one for App State. A 63-61 loss against in-state rival UNC-Chapel Hill kicked off a wild first three weeks. A surprise win over Texas A&M followed the UNC-Chapel Hill loss, and then College Gameday came to town for the hail mary winning “Miracle on the Mountain” game against Troy. 

In the fourth quarter of the game against Texas A&M, the game was tied 14-14 with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter before Hughes walked out to attempt to break the tie and go up 17-14. 

“Being able to go in there when everybody doubts you and you have your back against the wall and it’s only up there, that’s one of the best feelings in the world because you have nothing to lose,” Hughes said. “It’s very, very relaxing.” 

Hughes hit the 29-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 17-14 lead. The Black and Gold never relinquished the three-point advantage and walked out of College Station with their biggest win since the Michigan kick in 2007. 

After that game, Hughes’ jersey was temporarily hung in the College Football Hall of Fame. 

As the football game grows, so do opportunities for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, more commonly known as NIL. Hughes is no different but isn’t looking at it as a personal gain. Hughes uses his money gained from the NIL collective to give back to his community. 

“I did a breast cancer awareness donation and represented a woman who had stage 4 breast cancer and we raised over $5,700 for her and she ended up beating cancer,” Hughes said. “My grandmother passed away from cancer before I was born, so I have seen the direct impact that could have on a family, especially growing up.” 

Hughes’ junior season saw the most success that App State had seen since he walked on campus. Finishing the season 9-5 and a berth in the Sun Belt championship, Hughes had reached the goals he and Clark set when he was being recruited. 

“I came here to compete for championships,” said Hughes. “That’s what coach Clark promised me. A chance to compete for championships and bowl rings.” 

Last season, Hughes also set a Mountaineer record for the longest game-winning field goal kick. Hughes hit a 54-yard kick as time expired to defeat the ULM Warhawks. 

Hughes’ close friend and roommate during road games, redshirt senior punter Conner Maynard, was the holder of the record-breaking kick and gave some insight into what the two were thinking at that moment.

Kicker Conner Maynard holds the ball for senior kicker Michael Hughes on Sept. 23 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. (Emily Simpson)

 “We always find a moment before the kick to line up and it’s just honestly like practice from there,” Maynard said. “Michael just swings, and then, it’s just like practice. I think that’s why we’re so good at it.” 

Maynard also spoke about Hughes’ two different colored shoes tradition. 

“That’s just a Michael thing,” Maynard said. “I could never do it, but he pulled it off.”

Hughes says the shoe difference is more of fan service than a tradition, superstition or a fashion statement. 

“So last year, I ordered the white cleats and the left one was super hard for me to plant with. Our equipment guy gave me a pair of black cleats, and I started wearing the black one on the left and stuck with it,” Hughes said. “So, yeah, I guess I’m a little superstitious but fans seem to like it and I like it, so yeah, it’s a thing.”

While the season is off to a shaky 2-4 start, Hughes is a perfect five for five and a long of 36 yards against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. 

“I could sit here and tell you a thousand names that have helped me get to where I am,” Hughes said. “All the coaches, teammates, support staff and most importantly God. Everyone that has helped me, I just want to thank everyone that has ever helped me.” 

