The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The entrance to the haunted house at Bloody Pines. Each room has a different theme to scare its guests.

Family fear attraction brings nightly frights to Boone

2
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

3
Students have raised concerns about the lack of parking at the Sleep Inn turned dorm. With the space to hold 150 students, there are only 17 parking spots available, not including overnight parking. Sept. 13, 2023

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

4
The Palestinian flag stands tall on Sanford Mall in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Muslim Student Association held a rally in support of Palestine Oct. 25, 2023.

Rally for Palestine held on Sanford Mall

5
OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

OPINION: Majors that would survive in a horror film

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’

A jump to the left and a step right into ‘Rocky Horror’

November 1, 2023

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

November 1, 2023

Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election

Photo IDs required to vote starting with Municipal Election

November 1, 2023

Peak week parking problems

Peak week parking problems

November 1, 2023

APPlause

APPlause

November 1, 2023

Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

Playlist of the week: Cottagegore

November 1, 2023

Mountaineers look to tame Thundering Herd in Boone

Clay Durban, Reporter
November 1, 2023
Redshirt+senior+linebacker+Andrew+Parker+Jr.+runs+across+the+field+after+his+interception+against+Southern+Miss+Oct.28.+The+New+Orleans+native+is+up+to+72+total+tackles+on+the+season.++
Leah Matney
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. runs across the field after his interception against Southern Miss Oct.28. The New Orleans native is up to 72 total tackles on the season.

After a much-needed win against Southern Miss, the Mountaineers look to defend their home turf against a struggling 4-4 Marshall team.

“We’re excited to play at home again this weekend in front of our fans, in front of our students, against a very good Marshall football team,” said head coach Shawn Clark.

Last year’s meeting in Huntington, West Virginia was won by Marshall 28-21, which improved their all-time record against App State to 10-15.

The Thundering Herd started their season 4-0, but have dropped their last four games including a 34-6 blowout loss to Coastal Carolina Saturday.

Marshall is led by their star running back Rasheen Ali. The junior running back has run for 693 yards on 136 carries and 11 touchdowns this season, including a 174-yard and two touchdown on 27 carries performance against Virginia Tech Sept. 23.

 “It starts with their running back and their offensive line, with Ali and the big physical offensive line,” Clark said. “Coach Legg does a great job with them up front.”

Marshall will be trotting out their dual-threat quarterback Cam Fancher to start on Saturday. Fancher has been inconsistent this year, throwing for 1,804 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Fancher was benched last week for backup quarterback Cole Pennington.

“Both are great quarterbacks,” Clark said. “They can beat you with their feet, they get the ball out of their hands quick, and they can extend plays and that’s what you worry about on defense.”

The Thundering Herd’s defense is led by defensive lineman Owen Porter, who leads the team with five sacks and two forced fumbles.

 “I know he is their leader on defense, I love the way he plays,” Clark said. “He plays with intensity and he plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”

 The Mountaineers totaled 571 yards of offense against the Golden Eagles Saturday in a shootout with 391 yards in the air and 180 yards on the ground. Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar had his best game of the season, passing for 391 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. 

Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts and junior wide receiver Christan Horn also had impact performances. Roberts rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Horn caught eight passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

One storyline to watch is the status of leading junior running back Nate Noel. Noel played a limited number of snaps last Saturday and ran the ball three times for eight yards.

“Nate Noel practiced this past week, he went into the game I think he got three or four plays and didn’t feel right,” Clark said. “We want to make sure Nate’s at his very best.”

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd kick off at 6 p.m. in Boone and can be watched on the NFL Network.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Football
Senior offensive lineman Isaiah Helms lifts junior running back Maquel Haywood in celebration of his first touchdown of the game against Southern Miss Oct.28.
Good, bad and ugly from Mountaineers comeback win
Junior wide receiver Christan Horn avoids the Southern Miss defense Oct. 28. Horn finished the game with eight catches for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
App State improves to 4-4 after Homecoming win
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar hands the ball off to redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts during App States 43-28 win over ECU Sept. 16.
App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle
Senior safety Nick Ross makes the tackle on an Old Dominion player Oct. 21.
The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU
Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar celebrates in the end zone after a score against Old Dominion Oct. 22. Aguilar threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Monarchs crowned victor as Mountaineers go home 3-4
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson looks to get past the Monarch defender Nov. 19, 2022.
Mountaineers look to rebound against Monarchs
More in Sports
Ethan Oakley holds Dukes Logan Agin in a headlock Jan. 24, 2023. The Mountaineers and Blue Devils are set to face off Jan. 8, 2024 in Durham.
Same faces, fresh laces: App State wrestling looks to lean on experience to continue success
Junior forward Charlotte Bosma battles a Saint Louis player for possession Oct. 29. Bosma is up to six goals on the season.
Mountaineer field hockey wins fourth overtime game of the year in thriller
Fifth year senior outside hitter McCall Denny goes up for a slam against Old Dominion Oct. 27. Denny recorded her 1,000th kill against the Monarchs.
Mountaineer volleyball splits weekend series
Senior forward Izzi Wood dribbles the ball around a Panther defender Oct. 27. Wood finished the regular season with a team leading seven goals.
Mountaineers get most wins since 2018 in 1-0 victory vs. Georgia State
Junior defender Skyler Walk controls possession against James Madison Sept. 24, 2023.
Mountaineer soccer secures Sun Belt Tournament birth in win over Arkansas State
Freshman midfielder Kassie Paul battles a Cardinal player for possession Oct. 22. App State earned their first top 10 win in defeating Louisville 2-1.
Mountaineer field hockey earns first top 10 win in program history
About the Contributors
Clay Durban, Reporter
Clay Durban (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Leah Matney, Photojournalist
Leah Matney (she/her) is a junior with a digital marketing major and photography minor from Lincolnton, NC. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$630
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *