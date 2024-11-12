Playlist of the week: Local favorites

Boone has been home to a thriving music scene for decades. Whether it’s the Jones House, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, the historic Legends that has since closed its doors, or even Sanford Mall, there are plenty of venues for musicians of all genres to show off their musical chops. This playlist sets out to honor some of those playing in the High Country, including students and alumni of App State.

The first section of this playlist honors the music produced by current students. The playlist opens with Peach Candy Nut Boys and their fan favorite, “Danger Dave.” The track comes from their self-titled debut EP that was released in August.

Next, slow down and breathe with “halloween ii” by jack brun before picking the pace right back up with “My Kind of Wild” by Jake Pungo. Closing this stretch is Deep Pocket’s jam “Stuck Here With You” .

Next is an ode to the local bands with unforgettable live performances. Starting this stretch is the rocking “Brutus” from Best of Boone 2024 winners The Weasels. Following that is “Time Will Tell (Coyote Song)” by Satellite Dog and “Body Bag” from Cigarettes @ Sunset’s new EP, “Doom Complex.” The continual implementation of new ideas in Educated Guess’ “Replicant” will have you hooked from start to finish.

The playlist continues with “Quarry” from Asheville-based band Wednesday puts the band’s unusual style of storytelling on display, followed by “Before Noon” from Greenville and Asheville-based band Fern.

The final stretch of this playlist honors the artists who represent Boone, including some App State graduates. Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s “It’s Called: Freefall” opens this stretch, followed by Adam Church’s “Fan Like You” and Eric Church’s “Homeboy.”

After “Homeboy” is another hometown hero in the form of Luke Combs’ “Hurricane.” Combs has enjoyed a decorated career, including Country Music Awards and a song charting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but his debut song, “Hurricane,” takes listeners back to where it all began.

Closing this playlist is “Sittin On Top Of The World” from bluegrass legend Doc Watson. If you walk down King Street and stop just outside Mast General Store, you will see a statue honoring the guitarist renowned for his impressive fingerpicking and flatpicking.

As the playlist comes to a close, reflect on the legacy of these local legends and look forward to the future of Boone’s current bands. From past to present to even future, these songs have inspired the community to keep the spirit of mountain music alive.