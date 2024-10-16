Tradition meets contemporary sound in Billy Strings’ ‘Highway Prayers’

When it comes to contemporary artists who push the boundaries of what music genres can be, fewer artists come to mind than that of the likes of Billy Strings.

Hailing from Lansing, Michigan, Billy Strings has found success across a multitude of genres since his debut album, “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” released in 2017. Ever since, Strings has gone on to win over audiences across the globe with his signature skillful fingerpicking style on guitar, and his experimental songs that blend classic bluegrass, outlaw country and Grateful Dead-esque psychedelic rock all into one cohesive sound.

Amid a busy touring schedule, Strings has been teasing fans with new music all year. On Aug. 2, Strings released the lead single off the album “Leadfoot,” accompanied by an eclectic music video which Strings himself stars in.

On Aug. 23, Strings released “Stratosphere Blues/I Believe in You,” followed by “Seven Weeks in County,” on Sept. 20.

After much anticipation, Strings released “Highway Prayers,” on Sept. 27, and needless to say, this might be String’s most powerful and varied album yet. In “Highway Prayers,” Strings paints a vibrant portrait of the highs and lows of human emotions, as well the experiences that come along with it, while experimenting with new sounds, in addition to staying true to the trademark sounds that Strings is world-renowned for.

In the introductory track, “Leaning on a Travelin’ Song,” Strings takes a softer approach. Instead of overpowering the listener all at once on the first song, like Strings has been prone to on previous albums, this track feels like a warm invitation to join Strings on an adventure through time. The listener feels like an active participant, instead of just a passive listener.

“I’m leaning on a travelin’ song / Listening to a highway prayer / Gonna be a long time gone / If I ever make it there.”

The song is accompanied by most impressive acoustic guitar solos and crisp three-part harmonies, both of which Strings has been known to excel at.

In fourth and 14th tracks “Gild the Lily,” and “My Alice,” Strings takes on a ghostly storytelling approach, similar to the likes of Johnny Cash, or even Watauga County’s own Doc Watson.

In these tracks, Strings allows the production value take a backseat, and allows the wistful lyrics and his stylistic playing to take full control.

“The melody was an honest friend and it felt like I was learning to fly / But I fear I’ll never know the feeling.”

In the 18th track, “Leadfoot,” Strings tells a tale of quite a speedy character, hence the titular name of ‘Leadfoot.’ This track is expertly crafted in its production, backed by the roar of electric guitar chords and exaggerated car engines.

“Well Leadfoot, Leadfoot, racing from the sun / Got a 502 in an old Chevelle, he’s letting them ponies run.”

This track has a lighter spirit than some of the other tracks, and does not take itself too seriously, which is a nice mixup for the tracklist on the album.

A highlight on the album lies in the eighth track on the album, “Don’t Be Calling Me (at 4AM).” In this track, Strings laments about a former lover that can’t seem to let him be and only calls him when it’s convenient for them.

“Oh, I’m not what you need, cause if I was what you needed / Then you would have left those other boys alone / So don’t be calling me at 4 in the morning / Just because you wanna know if I’m at home.”

To compromise with the melancholy lyrics, the track is backed by upbeat banjo and acoustic guitar, which is a classic trademark of many bluegrass tracks.