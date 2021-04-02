University+releases+details+on+in-person+graduation

After App State announced the return of in-person commencement last month, the university opened graduation registration Thursday afternoon to future graduates.

In an April 1 email, the university announced graduates will be allowed two guests to accompany them at graduation and explained the event’s logistics.

Ceremonies will take place May 7 through 12 at the Holmes Convocation Center. Students and their guests will be socially distanced in “pods” and will be provided with masks. Students have until April 9 to register to walk.

Each student will be allowed two guests per North Carolina’s current executive order. If restrictions are eased, an April 1 email from the university commencement committee said, graduates may be allowed more guests. Students will have to request tickets for their guests by the April 9 deadline.

Lost or misplaced tickets cannot be replaced and guest tickets are non-transferable and cannot be sold.

Three separate ceremonies will take place on most graduation days creating a total of 15 graduation times students can sign up for, there are no specific groupings for colleges, students will walk with those who signed up for the same time slot. Each ceremony will last 60 to 90 minutes.

Makayla Wilkins, senior supply chain management major, said that her only complaint is that there are no specific groupings for the ceremony.

“I (want) to see some of my fellow classmates graduate since tickets are limited for guests,” Wilkins said.

Alexis Cabra, senior building sciences major, said he is excited about graduating in person, but the covid precautions are challenging to accommodate.

“This had my family excited too and it’s more meaningful for them since I come from a Hispanic family background,” Cabra said. “I hate that they are only giving us two tickets, I’m now in a tough spot deciding which two people to pick.”

Each commencement will be livestreamed so guests that cannot attend in person can view the ceremonies.