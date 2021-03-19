Students+able+to+walk+stage+at+spring+graduation

Spring 2021 graduates will have the option to attend de-densified, in-person commencement ceremonies with limited guests or an optional virtual ceremony.

App State will adhere to state capacity guidelines by hosting ceremonies over five days, which will take place May 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 in the Holmes Convocation Center. Spaced out ceremonies will allow for further cleaning and sanitizing.

A limited number of guests will be allowed per graduate, but this number will not be determined until all graduation registrations are complete. This number will be based upon state-mandated occupancy limits.

During each ceremony, graduates will have their name announced, walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center and be professionally photographed when they receive their diploma. Ceremonies are scheduled to last 60-90 minutes and will include graduates from each of the university’s colleges.

All graduates must obtain tickets for their guests in order for them to attend the in-person ceremony. Information on registering their guests will be sent in graduates’ App State emails at a later date.

Seating will be arranged to ensure physical distancing is practiced among graduates and guests. All graduates’ guests will be seated in pods to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

Face coverings are mandatory for all guests and students who will walk in person . Face coverings will be provided to all graduates.

Students attending the in-person ceremony are required to purchase regalia, which is available for purchase on the University Bookstore Website. All regalia must be ordered before 5 p.m. on March 26.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed for guests who may not be permitted to attend due to capacity limitations. A virtual ceremony will be made available on the commencement website on May 7.

Advance registration for graduates is required by 5 p.m. April 9. The Office of the Registrar will reach out to students with a date, time and link to complete the graduation registration. Students can fill out the 2021 commencement interest form here.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that App State was hosting five commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 graduates. The mistake has been corrected.