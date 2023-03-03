Veteran Mountaineers look to add another SoCon championship

A dominant SoCon season from the 20th-ranked Mountaineers brings them into the conference tournament a perfect 8-0 in conference and 12-2 overall. The perfect conference record allows App State to snag five number one seeds, two number two seeds, two number three seeds, one number four seed and one number five seed.

The tournament will take place Saturday in Boone at the Holmes Convocation Center. Home treated the Mountaineers well this year as they outscored opponents 308-56 and only allowed over six total team points twice against SoCon No. 2 seed Campbell and a top 10 program in Virginia Tech.

App State leads the tournament with five number one seeds with redshirt sophomore Caleb Smith at 125 pounds, redshirt freshman Ethan Oakley at 133 pounds, redshirt senior Jon Jon Millner at 149 pounds, sophomore Tommy Askey at 157 pounds and redshirt junior Will Formato at 165 pounds. All wrestlers finished conference play undefeated with Oakley as the lone wrestler not ranked out of those five.

Sophomore Will Miller at 174 pounds and true freshman Carson Floyd at 197 pounds both come in at number two seeds thanks to 7-1 records on the year. Sophomore Heath Gonyer at 141 pounds with a 6-2 record along with junior Jacob Sartorio at heavyweight with a 4-2 record find themselves seeded third in their brackets. The lowest-ranked wrestler is redshirt freshman Luke Uliano at 184 pounds and a 5-3 record.

Millner, who is ranked ninth nationally, looks to continue his SoCon dominance as he has a chance to three-peat in the 149-pound weight class.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday and the quarterfinals kick off at 10 a.m. with the semifinals following after at noon. The consolation bracket will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the championship finals following the conclusion of that third-place tournament at 7 p.m.