November 13, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 16-22

App at a glance: Nov. 16-22

November 13, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 16-22

Katelin Potter, Reporter
November 13, 2023
Kaitlyn Close

Thursday, Nov. 16 

Crossroads Jam Session

Make some noise for Appalachian Heritage Week. Musicians of all skill levels are invited to join APPS for a jam session in Crossroads cafe. The floor is yours from 6-8 p.m.

 

Friday, Nov. 17

Free Farmers Market 

Come browse the Free Farmers Market on Sanford Mall as Community-Engaged Leadership spreads awareness of local produce options, information on food insecurity and resources for those in need. Food and other items are free from 11 a.m.-noon.

 

Fiddles ‘n Fixin’s

Come square dance the day away with APPS as they celebrate Appalachian Heritage Week with free food and music in the Grandfather Ballroom of Plemmons Student Union. Fiddles will play from 6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 18

Football and Foodtrucks 

Enjoy the flavors from Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria’s food truck at Lost Province Brewing Co. as they project the App State football game onto the big screen. Meet the food trucks at 289 Daniel Boone Drive. Get there early and grab a bite to eat in time for kickoff at 2 p.m.

A multi-media mural made to create the illusion of space - one point and two-point linear perspective excersice through color drawings and a tape-based collabrative instillation. The mural was created by Professor Hui Chi Lees Foundations Drawing class, Section 107. Nov. 6, 2023.
Smith Gallery Art Show hosts App State artists
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
DiCaprio, Gladstone score with Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore
Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore
About the Contributors
Katelin Potter, Reporter

Katelin Potter (she/her) is a senior with a double major in Public Relations and Journalism with a minor in general business. She's from the Raleigh area and loves plants, bees, skiing and books.

Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
