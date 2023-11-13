App at a glance: Nov. 16-22

Thursday, Nov. 16

Crossroads Jam Session

Make some noise for Appalachian Heritage Week. Musicians of all skill levels are invited to join APPS for a jam session in Crossroads cafe. The floor is yours from 6-8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Free Farmers Market

Come browse the Free Farmers Market on Sanford Mall as Community-Engaged Leadership spreads awareness of local produce options, information on food insecurity and resources for those in need. Food and other items are free from 11 a.m.-noon.

Fiddles ‘n Fixin’s

Come square dance the day away with APPS as they celebrate Appalachian Heritage Week with free food and music in the Grandfather Ballroom of Plemmons Student Union. Fiddles will play from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Football and Foodtrucks

Enjoy the flavors from Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria’s food truck at Lost Province Brewing Co. as they project the App State football game onto the big screen. Meet the food trucks at 289 Daniel Boone Drive. Get there early and grab a bite to eat in time for kickoff at 2 p.m.