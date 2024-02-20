The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State announces termination of unlimited Google storage space

Madalyn Edwards, Associate News Editor
February 19, 2024
The Office of the CIO announced in an email sent to students Monday morning that students will no longer have unlimited storage on their Google accounts. 

Students will now have a storage limit of 50 gigabytes, or 100 gigabytes for each shared drive effective March 28, 2024. Additionally, students will no longer have access to the Google Photos service on their accounts, effective the same date.  

This comes following a July 2022 post made by Google announcing the termination of unlimited storage space for Google Workspace for Education subscriptions. These subscriptions were limited to a baseline of 100 terabytes per institution with the option to purchase additional storage. 

App State employees received a similar email informing them employee accounts will be limited to 200 gigabytes and “general” Google accounts will be limited to 10 gigabytes.

The email includes steps students can take to clear up space in their Google Drive, such as deleting large or duplicated files. The email also recommends students migrate personal files such as photos and videos to their personal accounts before the storage limitations take effect. 

According to the email, students can receive additional help with freeing up storage space by visiting the Technology Support Center and speaking with a member of the Tech Support staff. Additionally, App State will hold a Google Clean Up Day March 5 in both the Plemmons Student Union and Hickory Library and Information Commons from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help students with freeing up storage space.

About the Contributor
Madalyn Edwards, Associate News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a junior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

