App State SGA Cabinet overview
October 6, 2021
Following their Sept. 7 confirmation, The Appalachian sent all 11 members of the Gardin + Evans Cabinet the same questions via email, asking what attracted them to their positions and about their goals for SGA in the 2021-22 academic year. Click below to read more about members of the 2021-22 SGA Cabinet.
Student Body President Bailey Gardin
Student Body Vice President DJ Evans
Director of Diversity and Inclusion Christian Martin
Director of Academic Affairs Thomas McNeil
Director of Sustainable Development Isabella King
Director of Campus Resources Olivia Sheperd
Director of Public Relations Olivia Jones
Co-Director of Marketing and Communications Charlie Rosa
Leah Rogers (She/Her) is a political science major, sociology minor, from Waynesville, North Carolina
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.