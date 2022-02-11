App State women’s golf opens spring with 12th place finish

The Mountaineer women’s golf team opened their spring season in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 7-8 to compete in the Lady Bison Classic. App State placed 12th out of 15 teams.

Five App State golfers competed; super senior Sarah Hardin, senior Kayla Ward, sophomore Hannah Wang, freshman Mary-Sears Brown and freshman Lyla Meric.

Wang shot a 75 in round two of the three-round tournament and shot 33 strokes over par the entire tournament, the team’s best in both categories. Wang also finished in 54th place on the player leaderboard out of 87 participants. Hardin was the next-highest finisher and shot a 77 in the third round.

The Mountaineers improved their team score each round, something they only did once in the fall, which came in the Elon Invitational where they scored 309-303-300 in the three rounds. In this tournament, they scored 346-331-238.

The University of South Carolina Upstate won the competition, shooting a team total of 52 strokes over par over the three days. The next closest was Jacksonville State, shooting 58 strokes over par while the Mountaineers shot 141 over par.

App State has five more tournaments in its spring season, including a trip to Charleston up next to compete in the Oyster Shuck Match Play March 7-8.

Tournaments in Bluffton, South Carolina; Mill Spring; Morgantown; and Daytona Beach, Florida for the Sun Belt Tournament round out the remainder of the schedule.