AppalCart introduces new mobile app, changes to routes

On Aug. 14, AppalCart transitioned to a new passenger information service called ETA SPOT.

The mobile app offers new features to its users, including the ability for passengers to receive push notifications and more accurate passenger load information.

According to its website, AppalCart started its partnership with the app June 1, and launched the service one week before the fall semester started Monday.

Craig Hughes, executive director of AppalCart, said in addition to the push notifications, the app offers accurate bus load information and real-time tracking.

AppalCart also offers a live transit web map on its website.

The transportation service previously hosted its passenger information system on TransLoc which was implemented in July 2021.

“We were due for a change,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the service’s servers suffered from a brief crash on Monday, but said “they were quick to identify the problem and get things up and running within an hour.”

Since then, he said the app had a “short system outage” Thursday.

Hughes said that to his knowledge, AppalCart has received no complaints regarding the accuracy of the app.

Another change to the AppalCart system includes the temporary removal of the Orange Route, which has 16 stops, including ASU College Street Station, East King Street, Industrial Park Boulevard and Mountaineer Village.

Hughes said there are currently drivers in training who will hopefully be able to return the route back to its normal operation schedule.

“So far, the Orange Route is the only route we’re unable to staff,” he said.

Hughes said AppalCart is currently hiring and is “very interested in hiring App State students to drive for us.”

As of August 2023, AppalCart services 14 regular routes and three Night Owl routes – Express, Gold and Pop 105 on ETA SPOT, according to its website.