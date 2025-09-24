OPINION: What story from “The Appalachian” are you based on your major?

Extracurricular reading for a college student may sound borderline oxymoronic, but it’s never a bad idea to associate your intended career field with the community around you. Reading about local news, culture, events and ideas can guide you to opportunities and places for which your skill set is fine-tuned. It can deepen your interests and even unearth ones you never knew you had.

Whether you’re four years deep into your major at App State or freshly declared, your academic interests might peak with one of these stories from The Appalachian.

Computer science: “Computer science majors ‘buzzy’ with saving the bees” By Katelin Potter

This piece might be a blatant choice, but its relevance speaks volumes. Though the computer science field faces immense uncertainty in the wake of artificial intelligence, there’s opportunity for those willing to pursue unconventional means to make the world a better place. There’s no better way to get motivated about your computer science major than to read about how your peers have utilized their tech skills to solve a dire ecological problem.

English – Literary studies concentration: “The Bookstop: People, places and poems of Appalachia” By Gabrielle Troutman

It’s a safe bet to assume English majors enjoy books — especially those with literary studies concentrations. For literary students at App State, reading about Appalachian culture is a great way to expand your academic perspective to include the rich historical area in which you live and study. From urban fantasy to Indigenous resilience, attune your language sensibilities to the range of subgenres in this recommendation list.

Graphic design: “The Visual Art of Creating Written Words” By Julianne Blaylock

We’re taking it back to 2017 with this story. You might think you’ve heard enough about the visual possibilities of language, but former App State assistant professor Lee Taekyeom’s work might change your mind. The study of an accomplished graphic design student relies on exposure to the work of others, so get your creative juices flowing by reading about this exploration into multimedia typographic art.

Construction management: “How App State’s construction projects have progressed in the 2024-25 school year” By Colin Wishneski

This piece is a practical guide for any student curious about the ever-present disruption that seems to have App State’s campus gripped in its debris-dusted clutches. However, it’s especially pertinent for construction management majors because of its insight into the plans for specific building amenities and student reactions to the construction overall. Understanding the impact construction has on local populations is “foundational” for anyone on track to build the future. The same is true for applying your technical education to real-life projects, and this story helps with both.

Psychology – Human services concentration: “Get to know Izzy: App State’s therapy dog” By Matt Howe

Exploring unconventional approaches in any specialization can lead to invaluable skill development. In fields that blend science and humanities, innovation often leads to the most effective solutions for addressing complex problems like adverse mental health. Provocative questions like, “Should all human services be provided by humans?” can lead to significant professional breakthroughs, and for psychology students learning about therapy resources, this story about App State’s four-legged therapist is sure to inspire outside-the-box thinking.

Studio Art: “Student artist paints homage to her culture through art exhibitions, commissions” By Brionna Dallara

No matter your preferred medium, success as an artist largely depends on self-promotion and a strong sense of creative identity — but it’s never guaranteed. The lawlessness and variability of independent artistry’s commercial side is enough to make any art student break into a cold sweat. For studio art majors interested in selling their work, the early career of App State alumna Jelonnie Smith is a great place to find inspiration for professional direction.