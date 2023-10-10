Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations

With midterm season upon us, having the perfect study music is an essential. Long hours in the library, at a home desk or anywhere else you might study can be draining. Listening to calming music can help you stay focused in busy environments, and reduce the stress that is commonly associated with this point of the semester.

A study conducted by College Rover found that the artists most popular among students with higher grades are Taylor Swift, The Weeknd or SZA. Paired with soothing piano ballads from Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Ray, this playlist will ensure that your study time productivity is maximized.