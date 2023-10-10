The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
Former App State running back Cam Peoples breaks free from a Chanticleer defender Oct. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers upset then No.14 Coastal Carolina 30-27.

App State set to write another chapter in Coastal Carolina rivalry

3
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

4
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

5
OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

OPINION: Ducks don’t like drunks

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: How to be safe on a college campus

OPINION: How to be safe on a college campus

October 10, 2023

Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations

Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations

October 10, 2023

More than the color pink: Breast cancer awareness in App State Athletics

More than the color pink: Breast cancer awareness in App State Athletics

October 10, 2023

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

Remembering Chancellor Peacock

October 9, 2023

Celebrating culture at the Latin-Hispanic heritage festival

Celebrating culture at the Latin-Hispanic heritage festival

October 9, 2023

“We’re a family here”: App State’s jiu-jitsu’s climb back from uncertainty

“We’re a family here”: App State’s jiu-jitsu’s climb back from uncertainty

October 9, 2023

Playlist of the week: Soothing study sensations

Rebekah Mann
October 10, 2023
Playlist+of+the+week%3A+Soothing+study+sensations

 

With midterm season upon us, having the perfect study music is an essential. Long hours in the library, at a home desk or anywhere else you might study can be draining. Listening to calming music can help you stay focused in busy environments, and reduce the stress that is commonly associated with this point of the semester. 

A study conducted by College Rover found that the artists most popular among students with higher grades are Taylor Swift, The Weeknd or SZA. Paired with soothing piano ballads from Billy Joel, Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Ray, this playlist will ensure that your study time productivity is maximized. 

Los Trovadores De La Costa played music during the Latin-Hispanic Heritage Festival Oct. 6, 2023.
Celebrating culture at the Latin-Hispanic heritage festival
Peter Brown, lead vocals and keyboard player for Rastacoustic. Sep. 29, 2023
Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound
Costar in action. Courtesy of Hailey Costar.
People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in A&C
Los Trovadores De La Costa played music during the Latin-Hispanic Heritage Festival Oct. 6, 2023.
Celebrating culture at the Latin-Hispanic heritage festival
Attendees were invited to the locally grown selection of goods available during the feast. Oct. 5, 2023.
Savoring tradition: Community FEaST returns for seventh annual year
App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11
App at a glance: Thursday Oct. 5- Wednesday Oct. 11
Costar in action. Courtesy of Hailey Costar.
People of Boone: App State dance major finds her place
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Playlist of the week: Hello Fall
Peter Brown, lead vocals and keyboard player for Rastacoustic. Sep. 29, 2023
Rastacoustic rocks Boone Saloon with roots reggae sound
More in Entertainment
Photo of White Toledo courtesy of Cole Covington.
From recording studio to Peach Pit opener: White Toledo
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Playlist of the week: Ending Mercury Retrograde
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Pru’s boo reviews: ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the week: 2016 Tumblr grunge era
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
Playlist of the month: A Latin-Hispanic celebration
High schoolers fill an auditorium at a demo show sponsored by the PandA club.
Physics and Astronomy club regaining traction
Donate to The Appalachian
$580
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *