The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

2
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

3
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

4
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

5
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Climbing the ladder: one grad’s story of leadership

Climbing the ladder: one grad’s story of leadership

January 24, 2024

Playlist of the week: Chronically online in the 2010s

Playlist of the week: Chronically online in the 2010s

January 24, 2024

The Oscars are not ‘Kenough’

The Oscars are not ‘Kenough’

January 24, 2024

Analysis of Sun Belt-leading Mountaineers

Analysis of Sun Belt-leading Mountaineers

January 24, 2024

Letter to the Editor: Opioid use on college campuses

Letter to the Editor: Opioid use on college campuses

January 23, 2024

App State’s second matchups for SBC-MAC challenge announced

App State’s second matchups for SBC-MAC challenge announced

January 22, 2024

The Oscars are not ‘Kenough’

Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
January 24, 2024
The+Oscars+are+not+Kenough
Kaitlyn Close

The 2024 Oscars nominations are here, and saying people are disappointed is an understatement.

The Oscars have been around since 1929, and it is one of the most watched awards ceremonies. Today, almost a century later, everyone is talking about the nominations that came out Tuesday. While most of the conversation has been negative, one extraordinary milestone did occur: Lily Gladstone was the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Oppenheimer” leads the pack with 13 nominations, with other popular films bringing in many nominations, such as “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 11 and 10, respectively. With 2023 being the year of “Barbenheimer,” it was expected that “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” would be frontrunners in all the award ceremony nominations. “Barbie” was nominated in eight categories, which is quite the accomplishment. However, the film was missing in two huge categories: Best Actress and Best Director. 

The fact that the film is not present in these categories is almost too ironic; a movie all about women empowerment and breaking out of societal boxes, and Margot Robbie nor Greta Gerwig are nowhere to be found on the nominations list. Someone whose name is on the list? Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor. 

Gosling himself came out with a statement thanking the Academy for the nomination while also calling attention to Robbie and Gerwig not receiving nominations. He also expressed his pride in America Ferrera for being nominated for Best Supporting Actress. While Gosling played an incredible Ken, the fact that he received more credit than Robbie and Gerwig goes against the main message of the film.

Many award ceremony fans expressed the same indignation as Gosling, saying it proves the main message of the movie to be true; women are inconsequential compared to men. It is certainly a bad look for the Academy as well as extremely disheartening for many women around the world who finally felt seen by “Barbie.”

One of the most powerful scenes in the movie is Ferrera’s monologue discussing how impossible it is to be a woman and please everyone. When the movie was released in July, the scene immediately captured people’s attention and made thousands of people extremely emotional. Little did Ferrera know how true her character’s words would ring. 

It was truly a sad moment for all women reading the Oscar nominations and not seeing Gerwig or Robbie’s name on the list. In the year of “Barbie,” when feminism and girl power was at the forefront of so many people’s minds and conversations were sparked about the misogynistic tendencies of society, the two women who carried the film were slighted.

In the words of Ferrera, “Always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful.”

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
Leah Boone (she/her/hers) is a junior chemistry major. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close, Graphics Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$755
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *