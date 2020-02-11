What to know for the North Carolina Primary
February 11, 2020
When is the 2020 primary for North Carolina?
The state primary is held March 3. Watauga County precincts open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Is photo ID required for this election?
Photo ID is not required to vote in the March 3 primary. A Dec. 31 ruling in a federal district court blocked the North Carolina voter photo ID law from going into effect.
When does early voting start?
Early voting starts on Feb. 13 and ends Feb. 29.
Where are early voting sites?
Early voting will take place in the seven one stop early voting sites:
- Watauga County Administration Building – 814 West King St., Boone
- ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom – 263 Locust St., Boone
- Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock
- Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap
- Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC HWY 194 North, Meat Camp
- Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US 421, Sugar Grove
- High Country Vacation Homes – 520 Church Rd., Foscoe
The following are the dates and times early voting sites are open:
- Feb. 13-14 — 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 17-21— 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 24 -28 — 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 29 — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Same day registration is available at one-stop voting sites with proof of Watauga County residence.
Who will be on the primary ballot?
The ballot will have Republican or Democratic presidential candidates depending on the voter’s party affiliation. The ballot will also have candidates for the U.S. Senate seat and state officials including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of labor, secretary of state and the superintendent of public instruction.
What are the requirements to register at a one-stop early voting site?
- Must be a citizen of the United States.
- Must live in the county of registration and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the election date.
- Must be at least 18 years old. A 17-year-old may vote in the primaries if they turn 18 before the general election which is on Nov. 3.
- Cannot be serving a sentence for a felony conviction including probation or parole.
When is the last day to register to vote?
The last day to register to vote was Feb. 7, but the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Feb. 25. The county board of elections office must receive the request by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
What party affiliation do people need to participate in the North Carolina Primary?
The primary in North Carolina is a semi-closed, which means the party the voter is registered is what ballot they get. If the voter is unaffiliated they can choose which ballot to vote on.
Who can you vote for in the primary?
Democrat Ballot:
Presidential candidates:
- Deval Patrick
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
- Michael Bennet
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro
- John K. Delaney
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- No Preference
US Senate:
- Erica D. Smith
- Steve Swenson
- Cal Cunningham
- Trevor M. Fuller
- Atul Goel
US House of Representatives District 5
- David Wilson Brown
- Eric Nathan Hughes
NC Governor:
- Ernest T. Reeves
- Roy Cooper
NC Lieutenant Governor:
- Allen Thomas
- Bill Toole
- Terry Van Duyn
- Chaz Beasley
- Yvonne Lewis
- Holley Ron Newton
NC Auditor:
- Luis A. Toledo
- Beth A. Wood
NC Commissioner of Agriculture:
- Walter Smith
- Jenna Wadsworth
- Donovan Alexander Watson
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction:
- Keith A. Sutton
- James Barrett
- Constance (Lav) Johnson
- Michael Maher
- Jen Mangrum
NC Treasurer:
- Dimple Ajmera
- Ronnie Chatterji
- Matt Leatherman
NC House of Representatives District 93:
- Ray Russell
- Turner Doolittle
Republican Ballot:
Presidential Candidates:
- Donald J. Trump
- Joe Walsh
- Bill Weld
- No Preference
US Senate:
- Thom Tillis
- Paul Wright
- Larry Holmquist
- Sharon Y. Hudson
NC Governor:
- Dan Forest
- Holly Grange
NC Lieutenant Governor:
- John L. Ritter
- Mark Robinson
- Scott Stone
- Andy Wells
- Buddy Bengel
- Deborah Cochran
- Renee Ellmers
- Greg Gebhardt
- Mark Johnson
NC Attorney General:
- Jim O’Neill
- Sam Hayes
- Christine Mumma
NC Auditor:
- Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street
- Tim Hoegemeyer
NC Commissioner of Insurance:
- Ronald Pierce
- Mike Causey
NC Commissioner of Labor:
- Chuck Stanley
- Josh Dobson
- Pearl Burris Floyd
NC Secretary of State:
- E.C. Sykes
- Chad Brown
- Michael LaPaglia
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction:
- Catherine Truitt
- Craig Horn
