What to know for the North Carolina Primary

When is the 2020 primary for North Carolina?

The state primary is held March 3. Watauga County precincts open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Is photo ID required for this election?

Photo ID is not required to vote in the March 3 primary. A Dec. 31 ruling in a federal district court blocked the North Carolina voter photo ID law from going into effect.

When does early voting start?

Early voting starts on Feb. 13 and ends Feb. 29.

Where are early voting sites?

Early voting will take place in the seven one stop early voting sites:

Watauga County Administration Building – 814 West King St., Boone

ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom – 263 Locust St., Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC HWY 194 North, Meat Camp

Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US 421, Sugar Grove

High Country Vacation Homes – 520 Church Rd., Foscoe

The following are the dates and times early voting sites are open:

Feb. 13-14 — 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17-21— 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 -28 — 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 — 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Same day registration is available at one-stop voting sites with proof of Watauga County residence.

Who will be on the primary ballot?

The ballot will have Republican or Democratic presidential candidates depending on the voter’s party affiliation. The ballot will also have candidates for the U.S. Senate seat and state officials including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of labor, secretary of state and the superintendent of public instruction.

What are the requirements to register at a one-stop early voting site?

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must live in the county of registration and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the election date.

Must be at least 18 years old. A 17-year-old may vote in the primaries if they turn 18 before the general election which is on Nov. 3.

Cannot be serving a sentence for a felony conviction including probation or parole.

When is the last day to register to vote?

The last day to register to vote was Feb. 7, but the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Feb. 25. The county board of elections office must receive the request by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

What party affiliation do people need to participate in the North Carolina Primary?

The primary in North Carolina is a semi-closed, which means the party the voter is registered is what ballot they get. If the voter is unaffiliated they can choose which ballot to vote on.

Who can you vote for in the primary?

Democrat Ballot:

Presidential candidates:

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Michael Bennet

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

No Preference

US Senate:

Erica D. Smith

Steve Swenson

Cal Cunningham

Trevor M. Fuller

Atul Goel

US House of Representatives District 5

David Wilson Brown

Eric Nathan Hughes

NC Governor:

Ernest T. Reeves

Roy Cooper

NC Lieutenant Governor:

Allen Thomas

Bill Toole

Terry Van Duyn

Chaz Beasley

Yvonne Lewis

Holley Ron Newton

NC Auditor:

Luis A. Toledo

Beth A. Wood

NC Commissioner of Agriculture:

Walter Smith

Jenna Wadsworth

Donovan Alexander Watson

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Keith A. Sutton

James Barrett

Constance (Lav) Johnson

Michael Maher

Jen Mangrum

NC Treasurer:

Dimple Ajmera

Ronnie Chatterji

Matt Leatherman

NC House of Representatives District 93:

Ray Russell

Turner Doolittle

Republican Ballot:

Presidential Candidates:

Donald J. Trump

Joe Walsh

Bill Weld

No Preference

US Senate:

Thom Tillis

Paul Wright

Larry Holmquist

Sharon Y. Hudson

NC Governor:

Dan Forest

Holly Grange

NC Lieutenant Governor:

John L. Ritter

Mark Robinson

Scott Stone

Andy Wells

Buddy Bengel

Deborah Cochran

Renee Ellmers

Greg Gebhardt

Mark Johnson

NC Attorney General:

Jim O’Neill

Sam Hayes

Christine Mumma

NC Auditor:

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street

Tim Hoegemeyer

NC Commissioner of Insurance:

Ronald Pierce

Mike Causey

NC Commissioner of Labor:

Chuck Stanley

Josh Dobson

Pearl Burris Floyd

NC Secretary of State:

E.C. Sykes

Chad Brown

Michael LaPaglia

NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: