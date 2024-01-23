App at a glance: Jan. 24 – 31

Wednesday, Jan. 24
Winter Club Expo
Come explore all the clubs that App State has to offer this semester on the first and second floors of the Plemmons Student Union. Over 150 clubs will be there from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 25
Blowing Rock Winterfest
Celebrate winter with a free festival of lights as Blowing Rock kicks off a weekend full of festivities. Sip hot cocoa while you walk around and witness the train, ice skaters and almost 30,000 light bulbs. Festival of Lights will be at Chetola Resort and will be from dusk to 10 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 26
Blowing Rock Winterfest Ice Stroll
Come take a free tour of the ice carvings on Main Street Blowing Rock in the Winterfest’s Ice Stroll from 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Blowing Rock Winterfest Polar Bear Plunge
Take a dive into the icy waters of Chetola Resort for the Winterfest Polar Bear Plunge. Divers participate in a costume contest as they compete for the first place prize of the “Golden Plunger” and all proceeds will go to local charities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The Polar Plunge begins at 10 a.m.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Memorial Service
Pay respects for Holocaust Remembrance Day with the Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies in room 1102 of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. The service will start with an introduction followed by comments, the meaning of Holocaust Remembrance Day, music and prayer. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Internship Expo
Students from all grades and majors are invited to join the Career Development Center for the Internship Expo in the Grandfather Mountain Ballroom. Internship opportunities range in all types, sizes and locations from statewide to national. Explore the opportunities from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.