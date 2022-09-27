App at a glance: Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

App at a Glance is The Appalachian’s arts and culture desk’s top picks of events for each week.

Wednesday — Sept. 28

Bills, Bills, Bills

Meet Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at 7:08 p.m. in Crossroads to discuss college budgeting and meal prep ideas.

Ice Cream Social Relief Social

Active Minds club is hosting an ice cream social to destress and relax. Anyone is welcome for the event at 6 p.m. in the Solarium.

Tai Verdes Concert – $$

Tai Verdes is performing in Legends at 8 p.m. After posting a series of TikTok videos, Verdes breakout single “Stuck in The Middle” gained virality, and the alternative pop singer has been gaining streams ever since. Come see the 26-year old singer-songwriter perform his top hits and other songs live Wednesday.

Thursday — Sept. 29

Women’s Center: SexTalk

Celebrate the end of sexual health awareness month in the Women’s Center at noon for SexTalk. Engage in sex positive conversations and activites that further your knowledge about intimacy, as well as, gain resources from the Women’s Center.

Grandfather Mountain presents: Conor Knighton

Acclaimed CBS creator and producer Conor Knighten comes to Grandfather Mountain as a part of their nature, adventure and conservation speaker series. Knighten’s talk is 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Visiting Writers Series brings memoirist Neema Avashia

Neema Avashia, a queer Asian American teacher and writer, will host a craft talk from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m., and then there will be a reading from 6 – 7:15 p.m in Plemmons Student Union room 201B. Her talk covers the lessons she learned in her adolescence and how she navigates today’s world. This talk is a part of the Hughlene Bostonian Frank Visiting Writers Series.

Dr. Edwin Bernbaum: Sacred Mountains of the World

Author Dr. Edwin Bernbaum will be holding a lecture in the Parkway Ballroom, 420. The Mountaineer and scholar will lecture from 6 – 9 p.m. His lecture is a part of the second Biennial Mountain Studies Lecture Series.

African American Contributions to Southern Appalachian Dance – $

The music and dance traditions of southern Appalachia have often been portrayed as a culture brought to the U.S. from the British Isles. Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s presentation identifies the many contributions of African Americans to these uniquely “American” traditions from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Admission is $8 for the general public and free for museum members.

Appalachian Theatre hosts Sierra Hull

Venture Thursday night to Appalachian Theatre to see Sierra Hull. Join the bluegrass singer-songwriter, mandolinist and guitarist for Appalachian Theatre’s “Americana Music Series” this week.

Friday — Sept. 30

Handmade Market and Cowboys at Crossroads

Support students’ handmade products and spot, or join in with, the square dancing Cowboys at Crossroads at 4 p.m.

Saturday — Oct. 1

Art in the Park

Downtown Blowing Rock hosts Art in the Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. starting the first of October. After 60 years of showcasing regional artists and craftspeople, the event typically hosts 94 artists at each show.

Fall Color Ramble

This weekend marks the start of the Fall Color Ramble with the event kicking off at 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy short guided walks and other activities exploring the phenomenon of fall colors at Grandfather Mountain starting Saturday and until Oct. 15.

Sunday — October 2

Blowing Rock’s Concerts in the Park

Come out to Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park and join in its annual series of free outdoor concerts from 4 to 6 p.m.

National Hispanic Heritage Month Concert #2

Brought to App State by the Hayes School of Music, National Hispanic Heritage Month continues with a series of composers including Astor Piazolla, Gabriella Ortiz, Salvador Brotons and more from Spain and Latin America with performances starting at 4 p.m.